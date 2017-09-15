Ahead of Maison & Objet Paris, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., today announced the brand's collaboration with Chinese art collective X+Q Art will extend to Paris. Founded by renowned artists Qu Guangci and Xiang Jing, X+Q Art will unveil its limited edition artwork – inspired by the brand's Parisian heritage – at the brand's flagship hotel: Le Méridien Etoile.

Themed 'Ai Mei • Midsummer', the distinctive artworks are sculptures of a young girl celebrating the unique sense of place of eleven Le Méridien hotels across Greater China, and for the first time, a sculpture reflecting Paris as a destination. The artworks will showcase at Maison & Objet Paris 2017, attracting curious and creative-minded guests from around the world.

"With a shared passion to inspire discovery through an unexpected and artful lens, we are delighted to see our collaboration with X+Q Art come to Paris after its success in China," said Brian Povinelli, SVP & Global Brand Leader, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts. "Like Paris, Le Méridien continues to attract artists and enchant creatives from around the world; and with more than 100 Le Méridien hotels globally, the idea that everyone should explore the world in style seems to really be resonating."

Inspired by the brand's first-ever hotel and celebrated flagship in Paris, 'Ai Mei • Midsummer' celebrates Le Méridien Etoile and the destination's rich culture and heritage. There is also a hint of whimsy in the art's design; with a nod to France as the birthplace of Champagne – embodying a sense of celebration and savouring the good life. The graphic on the sculpture's dress creates chic silhouettes and portrays France's national colors of blue, white and red, symbolising the exquisite Parisian lifestyle reinterpreted via Chinese art and design aesthetics.

"Le Méridien brand is an ideal platform to share our inspirations and aspirations for art, and for the first time raising them to an international platform," said Qu Guangci, co-founder, X+Q Art. "Our work with Le Méridien embodies our joint appreciation of different destinations and diverse local cultures, a concept we are aiming to bring across at the Maison & Objet 2017 and an international audience this year."

The first Le Méridien and acclaimed flagship hotel, Le Méridien Étoile, revealed its transformation after a multi-million-dollar renovation last year, cementing itself as an iconic hotel. Proudly positioned as the largest hotel in Paris, it is anchored by L'Arc de Triomphe and the Champs Elysées and was redesigned with its destination in mind, expressing quirky impressions of Paris throughout the property. Following the unveil, Le Méridien Étoile will house the 'Ai Mei • Midsummer' Paris piece at its signature Le Méridien Hub™, the brand's signature lobby concept, enriching guests' in-hotel experiences through the lens of art and adding an international artistry layer to the hotel's French heritage.

About X+Q Art

Founded by reputed contemporary Chinese sculptors and artists Xiang Jing and Qu Guangci in 2010, X+Q Art features products ranging from limited edition sculptures to accessories and design products. X+Q Art has partnered with high-end department stores, luxury hotels, design galleries and museum stores, including Lane Crawford, the Guggenheim Museum, the Victoria & Albert Museum, among others.