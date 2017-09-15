Press Release

STR: Hurricane Irma’s initial impact on hotel markets

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee – According to an initial analysis by STR,most major hotel markets in Florida saw dramatic performance declines during the days ahead of Hurricane Irma's landfall, while evacuation destinations like Orlando, Atlanta, Birmingham andChattanooga experienced significant performance growth.

For the purpose of its analysis, STR examined its most recently processed daily data, which ran through Saturday, 9 September. Data submission was interrupted across dozens of hotels over the days of 3-9 September, and data from the Florida Keys was removed from the analysis sample due to a lack of data reporting from that market later in the week.

"More than a quarter of Florida's population was under an evacuation order, so the dramatic shifts in hotel performance are not surprising," said Chad Church, STR's VP of client services. "As we are seeing in the early stages of Hurricane Harvey recovery in Houston, the impact on hotel demand will likely span months as rooms are booked for relief workers, volunteers, government employees, contractors, insurance adjusters, media members and displaced residents."