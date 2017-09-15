STR: Hurricane Irma’s initial impact on hotel markets
For the purpose of its analysis, STR examined its most recently processed daily data, which ran through Saturday, 9 September. Data submission was interrupted across dozens of hotels over the days of 3-9 September, and data from the Florida Keys was removed from the analysis sample due to a lack of data reporting from that market later in the week.
"More than a quarter of Florida's population was under an evacuation order, so the dramatic shifts in hotel performance are not surprising," said Chad Church, STR's VP of client services. "As we are seeing in the early stages of Hurricane Harvey recovery in Houston, the impact on hotel demand will likely span months as rooms are booked for relief workers, volunteers, government employees, contractors, insurance adjusters, media members and displaced residents."
"In addition to tracking performance trends over the coming weeks, we will continue to watch the supply situation as there will be a number of hotels offline due to damage sustained during the storm," Church said. "However, as we saw with the areas around Houston, we don't expect a shocking loss of an inventory like we saw after Hurricane Katrina in 2005."
STR provides clients from multiple market sectors with premium, global data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 16 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, and an international headquarters in London, England. For more information, please visit str.com.