External Article

Airbnb top hospitality newsmaker in Asia: Meltwater

ttgasia.com

Airbnb has the largest share of voice on both news and social media channels in Asia, trumping other hotels including legacy brands that have been in operation for much longer, a study by Meltwater shows.

This data was uncovered by tracking the total mentions of brands online, including ASEAN’s top five hotels, sharing economies such as like Airbnb and Homeaway, and Online Travel Agents (OTAs) like Expedia and Agoda.