DALLAS – If you find yourself in a situation with no kids and no school schedule, then September and early October are opportune times to get out of town, especially as World Tourism Day (for sustainable tourism) is approaching on Wednesday, September 27. Hotels.com® has put together a list of some of the best leisure travel destinations that are cheap, less crowded this time of year and easy to get to from most anywhere in the U.S. From under $250 for flights and top guest-rated places to stay, in many cases, under $150 per night, people across the country can enjoy these deals without breaking the bank.

For Travelers Coming from the Northeast

From New York, head down to Dallas. Flights are under $200.

Great places to stay include: Corinthian B&B, Dallas 4.9 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $149 per night* Warwick Melrose Dallas, Dallas 4.6 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $128 per night

From Boston, you can travel to Charlotte, N.C. for a steal! Flights are under $250.

Great places to stay include: The Dunhill Hotel, Charlotte, N.C. 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $112 per night The Duke Mansion, Charlotte, N.C. 4.7 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $181 per night



For Travelers Coming from the Southeast

For Travelers Coming from the Midwest

For Travelers Coming from the Southwest

Take a trip from Albuquerque, N.M. to Seattle with airfare under $225.

Great places to stay include: 1st Avenue Apartment by Stay Alfred, Seattle 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $109 per night Cedarbrook Lodge, SeaTac, Wash. 4.8 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $199 per night

Head over to Minneapolis from Denver with flights under $175.

Great places to stay include: Hotel Ivy, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Minneapolis 4.6 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $180 per night Loews Minneapolis Hotel, Minneapolis 4.6 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $169 per night



For Travelers Coming from the West

Have a night on the town when traveling from Portland, Ore. to Salt Lake City. Airfares are under $200.

Great places to stay include: The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City 4.8 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $197 per night Silver Baron Lodge at Deer Valley, Park City, Utah 4.7 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $195 per night

Your next adventure awaits when you travel from San Diego to Denver. Flights under $250.

Great places to stay include: Woolleys Classic Suites, Aurora, Colo. 4.9 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $149 per night Hotel Teatro, Denver 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com From $178 per night



"If you're not tied to a school calendar, early fall is a great time to travel and get an off-peak travel deal," said Josh Belkin, VP and GM of Hotels.com North America.

To celebrate World Tourism Day on September 27, Hotels.com is offering travelers a special coupon for $25 dollars off their next booking of $200 or more when you book by September 29.

The Hotels.com team is celebrating World Tourism Day by sharing their travel experiences with #WeWhoTravel.

