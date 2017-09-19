September and October Offer Travelers Low Fares for Off Season Trips
For Travelers Coming from the Northeast
- From New York, head down to Dallas. Flights are under $200.
- Great places to stay include:
Corinthian B&B, Dallas
- 4.9 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $149 per night*
Warwick Melrose Dallas, Dallas
- 4.6 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $128 per night
- From Boston, you can travel to Charlotte, N.C. for a steal! Flights are under $250.
- Great places to stay include:
The Dunhill Hotel, Charlotte, N.C.
- 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $112 per night
The Duke Mansion, Charlotte, N.C.
- 4.7 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $181 per night
For Travelers Coming from the Southeast
- Flights from Norfolk, Va. to Boston are under $250! This is a deal you won't want to pass up.
- Great places to stay include:
Sonesta ES Suites Burlington Boston, Burlington, Mass.
- 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $144 per night
Hawthorne Hotel, Salem, Mass.
- 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $151 per night
- Travel from Charlotte, N.C. to New York with flights under $250.
- Great places to stay include:
Club Quarters Hotel, World Trade Center, New York
- 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $134 per night
Novotel New York - Times Square, New York
- 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $159 per night
For Travelers Coming from the Midwest
- Venture from Cincinnati, Ohio to Washington, D.C. for steals on deals. Airfares are under $225.
- Great places to stay include:
Morrison Clark Hotel, Washington, D.C.
- 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $129 per night
Heaven on Washington Furnished Apartments, Washington, D.C.
- 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $165 per night
- You can go from Minneapolis to Los Angeles for just under $225.
- Great places to stay include:
Arroyo Vista Inn, South Pasadena, Calif.
- 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $169 per night
-
Ayres Hotel Manhattan Beach LAX, Hawthorne, Calif.
- 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $179 per night
For Travelers Coming from the Southwest
- Take a trip from Albuquerque, N.M. to Seattle with airfare under $225.
- Great places to stay include:
-
1st Avenue Apartment by Stay Alfred, Seattle
- 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $109 per night
-
Cedarbrook Lodge, SeaTac, Wash.
- 4.8 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $199 per night
- Head over to Minneapolis from Denver with flights under $175.
- Great places to stay include:
-
Hotel Ivy, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Minneapolis
- 4.6 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $180 per night
-
Loews Minneapolis Hotel, Minneapolis
- 4.6 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $169 per night
For Travelers Coming from the West
- Have a night on the town when traveling from Portland, Ore. to Salt Lake City. Airfares are under $200.
- Great places to stay include:
-
The Grand America Hotel, Salt Lake City
- 4.8 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $197 per night
-
Silver Baron Lodge at Deer Valley, Park City, Utah
- 4.7 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $195 per night
- Your next adventure awaits when you travel from San Diego to Denver. Flights under $250.
- Great places to stay include:
-
Woolleys Classic Suites, Aurora, Colo.
- 4.9 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $149 per night
-
Hotel Teatro, Denver
- 4.5 out of 5 guest review rating on Hotels.com
- From $178 per night
"If you're not tied to a school calendar, early fall is a great time to travel and get an off-peak travel deal," said Josh Belkin, VP and GM of Hotels.com North America.
To celebrate World Tourism Day on September 27, Hotels.com is offering travelers a special coupon for $25 dollars off their next booking of $200 or more when you book by September 29.
The Hotels.com team is celebrating World Tourism Day by sharing their travel experiences with #WeWhoTravel.
* Prices quoted include taxes and fees and are subject to availability at the time of booking. All prices quoted
are 'from' prices and are accurate as of September 13, 2017. +Based on searches on flights for the second week of October 2017.
