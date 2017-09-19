Guestline supports growth in revenues and occupancy for Best Western
Leading global hospitality software provider Guestline today announces that it is increasingly the property management system (PMS) provider of choice for a growing number of Best Western properties - including recent signings Best Western St Pierre, Best Western Mount Pleasant, Best Western Kenwick Park, Best Western Ullathorpe and Best Western Lee Wood.
Guestline's multi award-winning software for hospitality businesses is cloud-based. The Rezlynx software enables Best Western hoteliers to manage rates, availability, bookings and operations to be not only more efficient, but also more profitable. Following successful results for a number of properties in the UK reporting five figure savings, a growing number of Best Western hoteliers have now selected Guestline.
Emma Johnstone, vice president of business development, Guestline, said:
"We have a long standing relationship with Best Western and the team remains committed to providing powerful PMS solutions that are effective in supporting their membership's operations and profitability. The growth in our Best Western Hotels' client base is testament to the hard work of our teams and the collaborative relationship they have with Best Western and its members. We look forward to continuing to support further success for Best Western properties in the future."
Amy Smith, general manager at Best Western Bell at Driffield adds:
"Changing a PMS can be a daunting task and we were apprehensive ahead of starting the process. However, we have been extremely impressed with the expertise and professionalism of the team and with the benefit of hindsight we wish we had decided to make the change earlier. The Guestline Rezlynx solution was not only simple and straightforward to implement but has also paid rich dividends in supporting our growth in revenues and driving efficiencies. I would urge my industry colleagues, whether those operating as individuals or as a group, to follow suit."
The team at Guestline will be exhibiting at the Best Western Sales and Marketing Revenue Conference on 21 and 22 September and available to speak to those keen to learn more about the range of solutions available.
