The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) is pleased to have received support from the Kwok Scholars Association (KSA) for the establishment of Kwok Hospitality Awards at its School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM).

With full support from the KSA, two awards per academic year will be set up for three years commencing 2017/2018 to facilitate SHTM students to pursue their studies at the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration in USA for one semester. Amounting over HK$1.6 million in total value, the scholarships will be awarded to eligible SHTM students who excel in both academic and non-academic pursuits.

With an aim of promoting and advancing of education, the KSA works closely with the Walter Kwok Foundation on the Kwok Scholarship Programme through which financial assistance is provided to residents from Hong Kong or Mainland China who wish to undertake university studies in furtherance of their commitment to public service. In identifying and supporting talented individuals, Kwok Scholarship Programme seeks to recognise and support students with a personal dedication to public service as well as academic excellence.

Chairman of the Kwok Scholars Association, Dr Walter Kwok Ping-sheung, said, "When my son Jonathan graduated from the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration, I was so proud. It made me think that it would be a pity that a Hong Kong student would lose the opportunity to attend a prestigious university if he or she is not able to afford it financially. This is the reason why the Kwok Hospitality Awards was established, supporting outstanding students to pursue studies at some of the world's great hospitality institutions. I'm pleased that the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and PolyU's School of Hotel and Tourism Management are among them. The Award will provide students with global perspectives of the hospitality industry so that Hong Kong can continue to stay on the forefront of world-class hospitality standards and innovation."

Dean Kate Walsh, Cornell University School of Hotel Administration remarked "With the engagement of our faculty, alumni, parents and other hospitality industry leaders, the Cornell School of Hotel Administration is moving toward the future with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to hospitality education and research. Our best years are ahead of us, and it's wonderful to have this opportunity to thank Dr Kwok for his support that helps the school achieve greater industry relevance and global prominence, and contributes to the success of business education at Cornell.

Professor Kaye Chon, SHTM Dean, Chair Professor and Walter Kwok Foundation Professor in International Hospitality Management, expressed his utmost appreciation to Dr Kwok. "This benefaction does not only provide a strong boost for the advancement of hospitality and tourism education, but also re-affirms the industry's support to our School," he noted. "The SHTM is a recognised leader in hospitality and tourism education and, with concerted efforts through collaboration with the industry, we offer students a one-of-a-kind learning experience."

Endowed by the Walter Kwok Foundation, Dean Kaye Chon was conferred the title Walter Kwok Foundation Professor in International Hospitality Management in 2015.

