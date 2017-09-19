Montego Bay, Jamaica – Duetto, the hospitality industry's leader in Revenue Strategy technology, has spread its cloud-based solutions to a key property in the Caribbean, signing an agreement with Jamaica's leading luxury resort, Half Moon.

"Half Moon is one of the very best resorts the Caribbean has to offer, and we're incredibly proud and excited to partner with this property," said Patrick Bosworth, Co-Founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Duetto. "We are confident that Duetto's data-driven approach to Revenue Strategy and its cloud applications will help Half Moon maximize its potential and sustain its success in leading the hospitality market in Jamaica and the Caribbean."

Duetto rapidly expanded its reach in the Caribbean in 2016 by partnering with Sandals Resorts. Its agreement with Half Moon establishes Duetto's flagship application, GameChanger, as the resort's solution for optimizing room pricing and digital distribution.

By adopting Open Pricing, the foundation of the GameChanger application, Half Moon will now be able to yield rates more rapidly and with greater flexibility, drawing on web shopping regrets and denials data to better measure price sensitivity.

Half Moon will also adopt ScoreBoard, Duetto's intelligent reporting application, and BlockBuster, its application for optimizing contracted and group business. Half Moon's investment in the three cloud-based solutions is part of a multi-year, $75 million overhaul, which will expand the resort's capacity to nearly 240 rooms, said Sandro Fabris, the resort's general manager.

"Half Moon is pleased to move forward with Duetto as its new Revenue Strategy partner," Fabris said. "Considering Jamaica's diverse seasonality and our unique accommodation offerings, we are looking forward to becoming more flexible with our pricing and meeting our guests' demands more effectively."

ScoreBoard will enable Half Moon to compile and centralize up-to-the-minute reports on performance data and forecasts, display custom reports in minutes, and deliver big-picture insights across the entire company with one click.

Half Moon is one of the first hotels to deploy BlockBuster, a new solution built to foster collaboration between properties' sales and revenue management departments to yield non-transient business more dynamically.

About Half Moon

Half Moon, a 400-acre resort in Jamaica, is considered one of the Caribbean's most iconic destinations. Located 10 minutes away from Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport, the 63-year-old property features two miles of private beachfront and elegantly appointed rooms and suites. The AAA Four-Diamond resort also offers 31 expansive villas (ranging up to 7 bedrooms) all with private pools and personal staff of butler, cook and housekeeper.

Half Moon offers guests a wide variety of amenities and activities, including the multi award-winning Fern Tree Spa, the largest spa in the Caribbean, a Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed 18-hole championship golf course with academy, Spinning® classes, 11 lit tennis courts, equestrian centre, fitness centre and wellness offerings, a delightful children's village, water sports, and more. Visit www.halfmoon.com.

