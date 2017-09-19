Duetto Announces Revenue Strategy Partnership with Jamaica’s Half Moon
Agreement to Deploy Multiple Applications Builds Momentum in Caribbean Luxury Market
Duetto rapidly expanded its reach in the Caribbean in 2016 by partnering with Sandals Resorts. Its agreement with Half Moon establishes Duetto's flagship application, GameChanger, as the resort's solution for optimizing room pricing and digital distribution.
By adopting Open Pricing, the foundation of the GameChanger application, Half Moon will now be able to yield rates more rapidly and with greater flexibility, drawing on web shopping regrets and denials data to better measure price sensitivity.
Half Moon will also adopt ScoreBoard, Duetto's intelligent reporting application, and BlockBuster, its application for optimizing contracted and group business. Half Moon's investment in the three cloud-based solutions is part of a multi-year, $75 million overhaul, which will expand the resort's capacity to nearly 240 rooms, said Sandro Fabris, the resort's general manager.
"Half Moon is pleased to move forward with Duetto as its new Revenue Strategy partner," Fabris said. "Considering Jamaica's diverse seasonality and our unique accommodation offerings, we are looking forward to becoming more flexible with our pricing and meeting our guests' demands more effectively."
ScoreBoard will enable Half Moon to compile and centralize up-to-the-minute reports on performance data and forecasts, display custom reports in minutes, and deliver big-picture insights across the entire company with one click.
Half Moon is one of the first hotels to deploy BlockBuster, a new solution built to foster collaboration between properties' sales and revenue management departments to yield non-transient business more dynamically.
About Half Moon
Half Moon, a 400-acre resort in Jamaica, is considered one of the Caribbean's most iconic destinations. Located 10 minutes away from Montego Bay's Sangster International Airport, the 63-year-old property features two miles of private beachfront and elegantly appointed rooms and suites. The AAA Four-Diamond resort also offers 31 expansive villas (ranging up to 7 bedrooms) all with private pools and personal staff of butler, cook and housekeeper.
Half Moon offers guests a wide variety of amenities and activities, including the multi award-winning Fern Tree Spa, the largest spa in the Caribbean, a Robert Trent Jones Sr.-designed 18-hole championship golf course with academy, Spinning® classes, 11 lit tennis courts, equestrian centre, fitness centre and wellness offerings, a delightful children's village, water sports, and more. Visit www.halfmoon.com.
About Duetto
Duetto delivers the most powerful Revenue Strategy solutions to the world"s leading hotels and casinos, allowing them to better manage pricing, revenue and business-mix decisions with superior, actionable data.
The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership enables Duetto to provide new insights on pricing and demand as a true cloud-based software-as-a-service. With Revenue Strategy applications that address the challenges of today"s hospitality industry, Duetto helps hotels and casinos optimize profits and guest loyalty.
Thanks to rapid marketplace adoption, Duetto is expanding in key markets throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. Nearly 2,000 hotel and casino properties in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto"s solutions.
For more information on Duetto and its industry education initiatives worldwide, visit www.duettoresearch.com.