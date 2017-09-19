Laurent A. Voivenel Speaks On Growth Of Mid-market Sector At The Hotel Show In Dubai
Laurent A. Voivenel - SVP MEA & India For Swiss-Belhotel International - Speaks On Growth Of Mid-market Sector At The Hotel Show In Dubai
Few months back Dubai crossed the 100,000 rooms tally with a current inventory of 104,138 keys spread across 679 hotels. Of this only 38% fall within the 1 to 3-star classification, with the remaining 62% representing 4-star, 5-star or hotel apartments.
By 2020, Dubai's goal is to reach 20 million visitors and 160,000 rooms. Laurent said, "Nearly 30% of hotels will be in the mid-market category in the upcoming supply but it will still be less than the demand. To reach the goal of 20 million visitors by 2020, the city needs to achieve an annual visitor growth of 7-8% and this can only be achieved by targeting a wider range of visitors and mass tourism markets."
Laurent further stressed, "The hotel supply pyramid is no doubt upside down. There is huge percentage of luxury offerings at the top and relatively weak mid-market supply at the bottom. Over supply of rooms in the luxury segment is putting a tremendous pressure on rates that in turn is affecting ROI. Dubai's 5 &
4-star hotel rooms contribute more than 30% of the hotel rooms that are available, whereas in mature markets 5 & 4-star rooms make up only 10% of all the rooms. Dubai is working towards growing its inventory of mid-scale hotels to address this huge market gap.
Speaking about the rate war, Laurent said, "Market Distortion is dictated by the volumes which impact the average rate. If the volume of business is to grow at the pace of supply of key inventory then the market distortion will be minimum. Unfortunately the supply is growing faster than the demand which is putting pressure on the market. Operators and owners, therefore, need to tune down expectations. This could mean getting used to lower occupancies of 70% as an average rather than 80% which was normal until recently."
Laurent concluded, "Dubai's tourism fundamentals are extremely strong and its vision incomparable. The solid foundation that the government has put in place through broadening portfolio of leisure and business attractions and facilities, diversification of source markets, collaboration between various business sectors will continue to boost and sustain demand."
Contact
Hina Bakht
Vice President MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Phone: 971 50 697 5146
Send Email
About Swiss-Belhotel International
Swiss-Belhotel International currently manages a portfolio of more than 145* hotels, resorts and projects located in China, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Bulgaria, Turkey and Georgia. Awarded Indonesia's Leading Global Hotel Chain for six consecutive years, Swiss-Belhotel International is one of the world's fastest-growing international hotel and hospitality management groups. The Group provides comprehensive and highly professional development and management services in all aspects of hotel, resort and serviced residences. Offices are located in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, United Arab Emirates, China, Indonesia and Vietnam. www.swiss-behotel.com
*Numbers may fluctuate