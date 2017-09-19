IBC Hospitality Technologies Launches Website Redesign
IBC Hospitality Technologies new responsive and simplified website offers independent hoteliers customized solutions to everyday challenges with easy-to-use navigation and stunning visuals
Visitors can now more easily browse IBC Hospitality Technologies solutions, learn about the company, and access industry news, tutorials and insights through the blog. IBC offers CRS, booking engine, digital marketing and integration solutions for independent hoteliers. The new website clearly outlines each of these services and additional solution options for independent hotels and hotel groups.
To see the new site visitwww.ibchospitality.com.
About IBC (InnDependent Boutique Collection)
IBC is a leading provider of hospitality technologies. IBC allows hoteliers, management companies, ownership groups villas, and B&B"s to manage all their assets within one easy-to-use integrated platform; including managed distribution, advanced CRS, and soft brand benefits. This proprietary platform provides full customer data and an entire suite of software solutions and digital marketing services that help hoteliers drive direct bookings. Direct bookings make the difference in ultimately creating repeat business and greater profitability. With IBC owners and operators can reclaim their revenue and guest data from the OTAs and Brands while maintaining their independence. Learn how at www.ibchospitality.com.