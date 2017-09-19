A call for press to attend EyeforTravel North America 2017
On October 19-20, over 350 senior travel executives from some of the biggest brands in travel will be meeting at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas at EyeforTravel North America 2017. EyeforTravel has released a limited number of passes exclusively for members of the press.
The event will be taking place at the Mandalay Bay over 2 days and will cover travel distribution, marketing, data, RM & Pricing as well as technology. On both days, the event will start with keynote presentations until the lunch break, after which the event will split into 2 tracks and attendees will be able to choose the sessions they would most benefit from.
Some of the keynotes at the event include:
· Prepare for the Next Wave of Disruption: What Will the Industry and Your Business Look Like In 10 Years' Time?
- Fireside chat: The State of Travel with the Priceline Group
- How is the Macroeconomic Landscape Impacting the Travel Industry?
- Building Brand Loyalty in an Era of Abundant Choice
- Personalisation to Drive Ancillary Sales, Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty
- Creating a Complete Customer Experience Through Smart Partnerships
- Fireside Presentation & Q&A - Delving into Rise of The Non-Traditional Accommodation Model
- Poised for Digital Transformation: How Will AI Revolutionize Travel?
- Virtual and Augmented Reality: Hype or Hit?
- Connecting the Data Dots to Build and Create Personalized Interactions using Complete Customer Profiles
- The All-Inclusive Hotel Experience - Creating and Enhancing an Authentic All-Inclusive Guest Experience
- A Mobile-First Mindset: From Search and Inspiration to Traffic and Transactions
Some of the latest speakers announced include:
- Paul English, CEO, Lola
- Todd Henrich, SVP – Corporate Development, Priceline Group
- Noah Brodsky, Senior VP – Worldwide Loyalty & Engagement, Wyndham Hotels
- Ben Bates, Commercial Excellence Manager, Booking.com
- Michael Menis, SVP –Digital & Voice Channels, IHG
- Michael Marino, Senior VP – Loyalty & Digital, Caesars Corporation
- Michelle Woodley, Executive Vice President, Preferred Hotels and Resorts
- Dan Christian, Chief Digital Officer, The Travel Corporation
- Dr Sascha Meskendahl, Chief Revenue Officer, Blacklane
- Jay Fluegel, Head of Product – Customer Care, Expedia
- Parker Stanberry, Co-founder & CEO, Oasis
- Cliff Johnson, Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer, Vacasa
- Sam Macdonnell, Chief Technology Officer, Hotel Tonight
- Michael Almeraris, Global Mobile Virtual Reality Partnerships & Strategy, Google
- Kevin Froemming, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts
