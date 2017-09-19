On October 19-20, over 350 senior travel executives from some of the biggest brands in travel will be meeting at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas at EyeforTravel North America 2017. EyeforTravel has released a limited number of passes exclusively for members of the press.

With attendees from brands such as Priceline, Lola, IHG, Marriott, Hilton, Expedia, Booking.com, Club Med, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Trivago and many more – this is the perfect opportunity to find out from the decision makers themselves where the industry is headed and what the upcoming trends are before anybody else.

The event will be taking place at the Mandalay Bay over 2 days and will cover travel distribution, marketing, data, RM & Pricing as well as technology. On both days, the event will start with keynote presentations until the lunch break, after which the event will split into 2 tracks and attendees will be able to choose the sessions they would most benefit from.

Some of the keynotes at the event include:

· Prepare for the Next Wave of Disruption: What Will the Industry and Your Business Look Like In 10 Years' Time?

Fireside chat: The State of Travel with the Priceline Group

How is the Macroeconomic Landscape Impacting the Travel Industry?

Building Brand Loyalty in an Era of Abundant Choice

Personalisation to Drive Ancillary Sales, Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty

Creating a Complete Customer Experience Through Smart Partnerships

Fireside Presentation & Q&A - Delving into Rise of The Non-Traditional Accommodation Model

Poised for Digital Transformation: How Will AI Revolutionize Travel?

Virtual and Augmented Reality: Hype or Hit?

Connecting the Data Dots to Build and Create Personalized Interactions using Complete Customer Profiles

The All-Inclusive Hotel Experience - Creating and Enhancing an Authentic All-Inclusive Guest Experience

A Mobile-First Mindset: From Search and Inspiration to Traffic and Transactions

Some of the latest speakers announced include:

Paul English, CEO, Lola

Todd Henrich, SVP – Corporate Development, Priceline Group

Noah Brodsky, Senior VP – Worldwide Loyalty & Engagement, Wyndham Hotels

Ben Bates, Commercial Excellence Manager, Booking.com

Michael Menis, SVP –Digital & Voice Channels, IHG

Michael Marino, Senior VP – Loyalty & Digital, Caesars Corporation

Michelle Woodley, Executive Vice President, Preferred Hotels and Resorts

Dan Christian, Chief Digital Officer, The Travel Corporation

Dr Sascha Meskendahl, Chief Revenue Officer, Blacklane

Jay Fluegel, Head of Product – Customer Care, Expedia

Parker Stanberry, Co-founder & CEO, Oasis

Cliff Johnson, Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer, Vacasa

Sam Macdonnell, Chief Technology Officer, Hotel Tonight

Michael Almeraris, Global Mobile Virtual Reality Partnerships & Strategy, Google

Kevin Froemming, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts

To attend the event as press, please complete this form:

For more information, please get in touch with:

Nikhil Vijayan

Marketing Manager

EyeforTravel

nikhil@eyefortravel.com

Nikhil Vijayan

Head of Digital & Content

Send Email