Meyer Jabara Hotels to Operate Cambria South Boston
Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019, this new construction hotel is the second property for MJH in Boston and the first Cambria to enter the South Boston market
Justin Jabara, MJH VP of business development, said Meyer Jabara Hotels is delighted to be expanding its presence in Boston.
"The Cambria® Hotels & Suites brand, with its industrial design, stylish rooms, business center conveniences, and personalized service, will perform very well in the Boston market – especially among business travelers visiting the nearby Gillette and GE headquarters, and leisure travelers preferring modern, boutique-style accommodations," Jabara said. "We designed this hotel to give Cambria guests what they have come to expect – a fantastic room product, great food and beverage, and top-notch amenities."
Groundbreaking commenced in the Spring, and a grand opening is projected for first quarter 2019.
"This is going to be a beautifully built and designed hotel, and Meyer Jabara is excited to bring our people and culture into the mix to deliver a one-of-a-kind, memorable guest experience and stay," Jabara said. "We can't wait to see the vision come to life."
Designed by Rode Architects of Boston, the Cambria South Boston will feature a rooftop bar; restaurant with a strong, local influence and a chef-driven concept; and a highly stylized décor. Art elements, such as trees, will be projected onto walls using light, and the trees will change throughout the seasons. Natural elements, such as stone flooring will transcend from outdoors to indoors and will be complemented by oversized wood treatments from ceiling beams to seating. Public areas will be wrapped with floor-to-ceiling windows. The lobby lounge will take on a speakeasy look with a library feel; books of famous Boston artists will be woven into the design. The boutique-style guestrooms will feature calming hues of whites and grays, and projection wall art and illuminated room numbers will dress the corridors.
About Meyer Jabara Hotels
With headquarters in Danbury, Conn., Meyer Jabara Hotels is an award-winning hospitality company owning, operating or leasing hotels and restaurants in 10 states throughout the eastern portion of the United States. The company was formed in 1977 as Motel Hotel Associates through the partnership of William Meyer, a specialist in real property law, and Richard Jabara, a second-generation hotelier. Their portfolio of hotels includes Marriott, Hilton, Sheraton, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Hyatt Place brands, as well as several independent hotels. The company culture, referred to as "The Journey," is considered by Meyer Jabara Hotels to be their strongest competitive advantage because it challenges and encourages each team to create special relationships, or heart connections, with the key stakeholders: business partners, associates and customers. For more information on Meyer Jabara Hotels, visit www.meyerjabarahotels.com.