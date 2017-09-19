Danbury, Conn. – Strengthening its presence in the Boston hotel market, Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH) has been selected by City Point Capital to operate a new Cambria Hotel in South Boston, scheduled to open first quarter 2019. The 159-room hotel (part of the "14 WEST Broadway" condominium complex), is close to the Boston Convention & Exposition Center, Boston Seaport and Boston's South End, featuring 1,567 square feet of meeting space. The facility's 2,400 square-foot gym will be shared between hotel guests and condo residents. This is the second hotel to be operated in Boston by Meyer Jabara Hotels; the company owns and oversees the Courtyard by Marriott at Copley Square.

"City Point Capital is excited to work with Meyer Jabara and Cambria Hotels to bring the newest boutique hotel to the area," said City Point Capital principal Ryan Sillery. "Located on 6 West Broadway, at the junction of the most desirable neighborhoods in Boston, the new Cambria hotel is expected to bring an unparalleled level of hospitality to harmonize with the growth of the surrounding areas."

Justin Jabara, MJH VP of business development, said Meyer Jabara Hotels is delighted to be expanding its presence in Boston.

"The Cambria® Hotels & Suites brand, with its industrial design, stylish rooms, business center conveniences, and personalized service, will perform very well in the Boston market – especially among business travelers visiting the nearby Gillette and GE headquarters, and leisure travelers preferring modern, boutique-style accommodations," Jabara said. "We designed this hotel to give Cambria guests what they have come to expect – a fantastic room product, great food and beverage, and top-notch amenities."

Groundbreaking commenced in the Spring, and a grand opening is projected for first quarter 2019.

"This is going to be a beautifully built and designed hotel, and Meyer Jabara is excited to bring our people and culture into the mix to deliver a one-of-a-kind, memorable guest experience and stay," Jabara said. "We can't wait to see the vision come to life."

Designed by Rode Architects of Boston, the Cambria South Boston will feature a rooftop bar; restaurant with a strong, local influence and a chef-driven concept; and a highly stylized décor. Art elements, such as trees, will be projected onto walls using light, and the trees will change throughout the seasons. Natural elements, such as stone flooring will transcend from outdoors to indoors and will be complemented by oversized wood treatments from ceiling beams to seating. Public areas will be wrapped with floor-to-ceiling windows. The lobby lounge will take on a speakeasy look with a library feel; books of famous Boston artists will be woven into the design. The boutique-style guestrooms will feature calming hues of whites and grays, and projection wall art and illuminated room numbers will dress the corridors.

For more information on Meyer Jabara Hotels, visit www.meyerjabarahotels.com.

