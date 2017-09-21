London – RateGain Technologies, one of the leading hospitality and travel technology solutions companies, today announced the launch of its all-new, modern and self-service Rate Parity+ tool for Corporate Chains to combat the growing rate parity issues while being able to establish and maintain guaranteed best rates across all platforms. The one-of-its-kind tool, apart from the exhaustive real time data, enables the corporate with actionable insights and two-way interaction interface that would help fix the problem of eroding revenues.

The new age Parity+ tool is a response to the hotel enterprises' growing concern to establish parity in pricing structure for their inventory and to ensure that there is no variance in rates & availability across any of the OTAs & brand site. Integrated with the world-leading technology, this solution efficiently collects aggregates and presents extensive data and insights covering important metrics like parity score, win - loss ratio, severity heat map on region, countries and city level, in an easy to absorb manner. This intelligence would help the industry players take pricing decisions with ease and accuracy.

The introduction of the tool is likely to revolutionize the hospitality industry as it aims to eliminate the complexity that arises with manual interpretation of large amounts of data & accountability from multiple hotels. Thus empowering hotels to meet their revenue objectives quickly and efficiently. The tool also provides a two-way interactive reporting platform which would ensure that all the teams across the Hotel are working together to address rate parity.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bhanu Chopra, CEO, RateGain, said, "We are glad to ship our new Rate Parity tool. In our product research we realized that while Parity is a big concern for corporate chains, the complexity of data and reporting makes it more challenging .And so, we came out with new UX & UI which not only would enable our customers to comprehend the whole scheme of data easily but also act on it quickly and effectively."

Adds Bhanu, "RateGain is committed to be a strategic technology provider to the hotels by continuous innovations, and apropos solutions to the changing needs, so that, our customers stay competitive in this fast moving market. As online has emerged as the most powerful medium for reservations in the recent past, maintaining the rate and availability parity ensures brand promise fulfilment & rate integrity which would eventually effect the direct bookings & corporate image."

About RateGain

Founded in 2004, RateGain is a leading provider of cloud-based innovative solutions for the Travel and Hospitality industry. RateGain's flagship single technology platform to manage Revenue, Reputation and Online distribution is a one-stop shop for Hotels to increase revenue and profitability. With continued innovation and excellence in customer focus, the company proudly serves over 12,000 clients and numerous industry partners globally.

For more information, please visit www.rategain.com

