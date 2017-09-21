RateGain Launches Advanced Rate Parity Tool to Empower Hotels with a Faster & Intuitive Rate Parity Platform
The tool offers one unified system with power of Data, Analytics & Reporting
The introduction of the tool is likely to revolutionize the hospitality industry as it aims to eliminate the complexity that arises with manual interpretation of large amounts of data & accountability from multiple hotels. Thus empowering hotels to meet their revenue objectives quickly and efficiently. The tool also provides a two-way interactive reporting platform which would ensure that all the teams across the Hotel are working together to address rate parity.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bhanu Chopra, CEO, RateGain, said, "We are glad to ship our new Rate Parity tool. In our product research we realized that while Parity is a big concern for corporate chains, the complexity of data and reporting makes it more challenging .And so, we came out with new UX & UI which not only would enable our customers to comprehend the whole scheme of data easily but also act on it quickly and effectively."
Adds Bhanu, "RateGain is committed to be a strategic technology provider to the hotels by continuous innovations, and apropos solutions to the changing needs, so that, our customers stay competitive in this fast moving market. As online has emerged as the most powerful medium for reservations in the recent past, maintaining the rate and availability parity ensures brand promise fulfilment & rate integrity which would eventually effect the direct bookings & corporate image."
Founded in 2004, RateGain is a leading provider of cloud-based innovative solutions for the Travel and Hospitality industry. RateGain's flagship single technology platform to manage Revenue, Reputation and Online distribution is a one-stop shop for Hotels to increase revenue and profitability. With continued innovation and excellence in customer focus, the company proudly serves over 12,000 clients and numerous industry partners globally.
