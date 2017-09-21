Hard Rock International And Sony Music Entertainment Turn Up The Music With New, Reimagined Rock Star Suites
Unveiling World Class, Immersive Music Integration throughout the Hard Rock Hotel guest experience
Spearheaded by Sony Music's Arcade Creative Group, efforts will amplify the standout features distinguishing the Hard Rock brand from other hotel offerings. By expertly infusing various aspects of creative design, one-of-a-kind memorabilia selection and experiential music activations, each Rock Star Suite will celebrate music artistry and showcase the iconic talents that have left a lasting impact on cultures across the globe.
"It's an honor to join forces with such an iconic institution that has long been synonymous with the best in music and entertainment," states Sherif Shafi, VP brand innovation, Arcade Creative Group & Sony Music Entertainment. "Partnering with Hard Rock allows us an amazing platform to promote our music and artists on a global scale while having our Arcade Creative team deliver world-class creative content and groundbreaking experiential concepts, positioning Hard Rock as a leader in the lifestyle category."
Additionally, Arcade Creative Group & Sony Music will advise on creative design for select properties' public spaces, such as lobby, bar and club areas to further integrate a consistent musically-driven aesthetic throughout the guest experience. Innovation will be at the heart of the music experience given Sony's long history of cutting-edge concepts.
The first wave of properties to feature the Rock Star Suites includes Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, Hard Rock Hotel Guadalajara and Hard Rock Hotel New York. Additional properties will be announced in the near future.
Through music appreciation and an imaginative environment, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos delivers products for the varied aspects of life – work, play and personal sanctuary. For more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com.
About Sony Music Entertainment
Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalog that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. It is home to premier record labels representing music from every genre, including Arista Nashville, Beach Street Records, Black Butter Records, BPG Music, Bystorm Entertainment, Century Media, Columbia Nashville, Columbia Records, Day 1, Descendant Records, Disruptor Records, Epic Records, Essential Records, Essential Worship, Fo Yo Soul Recordings, House of Iona Records, Insanity Records, Kemosabe Records, Latium Entertainment, Legacy Recordings, Masterworks, Masterworks Broadway, Ministry of Sound Recordings, Monument Records, OKeh, Polo Grounds Music, Portrait, RCA Inspiration, RCA Nashville, RCA Records, Relentless Records, Reunion Records, Sony Classical, Sony Music Latin, Star Time International, Syco Music and Volcano. Sony Music Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.
Contact
Brian Klein
Hard Rock International
Phone: (407) 445-7712
Send Email
About Hard Rock International
With venues in 74 countries, including 174 cafes, 24 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company"s two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, Fl., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Bali, Chicago, Cancun, Ibiza, Las Vegas, Macau and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Valencia, Innsbruck, Yangon and Chengdu. New Hard Rock Hotel projects include Abu Dhabi, Atlanta, Berlin, Dubai, London, Los Cabos, New York City, and Shenzhen, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com.