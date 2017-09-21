ORLANDO, Fla. --In support of Hard Rock International's continued global expansion, the two powerhouses known for their deep-rooted music heritage are uniting to put a radical new spin on the traditional presidential suite by integrating vibrant life-sized content, mixed media and memorabilia featuring the world's most iconic music artists. Sony will also bring their unique musical aesthetic to various facets of properties worldwide, ranging from design elements and original content creation to experiential events and innovative music integration into Hard Rock Hotel & Casino properties.

"We're thrilled to be in alliance with one of the most highly regarded music companies in the world," states Dale Hipsh, senior vice president of hotels for Hard Rock International. "Partnering with Sony Music gives Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos unprecedented access to an incredible breadth of emerging and superstar artists, iconic record labels and insights to help develop our music strategy in key markets. This creative capability allows us to bring our key differentiator to life in ways never before done by infusing music, design and technology."

Spearheaded by Sony Music's Arcade Creative Group, efforts will amplify the standout features distinguishing the Hard Rock brand from other hotel offerings. By expertly infusing various aspects of creative design, one-of-a-kind memorabilia selection and experiential music activations, each Rock Star Suite will celebrate music artistry and showcase the iconic talents that have left a lasting impact on cultures across the globe.

"It's an honor to join forces with such an iconic institution that has long been synonymous with the best in music and entertainment," states Sherif Shafi, VP brand innovation, Arcade Creative Group & Sony Music Entertainment. "Partnering with Hard Rock allows us an amazing platform to promote our music and artists on a global scale while having our Arcade Creative team deliver world-class creative content and groundbreaking experiential concepts, positioning Hard Rock as a leader in the lifestyle category."

Additionally, Arcade Creative Group & Sony Music will advise on creative design for select properties' public spaces, such as lobby, bar and club areas to further integrate a consistent musically-driven aesthetic throughout the guest experience. Innovation will be at the heart of the music experience given Sony's long history of cutting-edge concepts.

The first wave of properties to feature the Rock Star Suites includes Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast, Hard Rock Hotel Guadalajara and Hard Rock Hotel New York. Additional properties will be announced in the near future.

Through music appreciation and an imaginative environment, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos delivers products for the varied aspects of life – work, play and personal sanctuary. For more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com.

About Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalog that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. It is home to premier record labels representing music from every genre, including Arista Nashville, Beach Street Records, Black Butter Records, BPG Music, Bystorm Entertainment, Century Media, Columbia Nashville, Columbia Records, Day 1, Descendant Records, Disruptor Records, Epic Records, Essential Records, Essential Worship, Fo Yo Soul Recordings, House of Iona Records, Insanity Records, Kemosabe Records, Latium Entertainment, Legacy Recordings, Masterworks, Masterworks Broadway, Ministry of Sound Recordings, Monument Records, OKeh, Polo Grounds Music, Portrait, RCA Inspiration, RCA Nashville, RCA Records, Relentless Records, Reunion Records, Sony Classical, Sony Music Latin, Star Time International, Syco Music and Volcano. Sony Music Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.

