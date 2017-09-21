The lobby of Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown features décor with floral accents that recall La Fiesta de las Flores, an event that showcases the city’s international melting pot, and a touchscreen neighborhood guide for guests to discover local hot spots and events. – Source: Hotel Indigo®

The bar and lounge of Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, inspired by the jewelry that accessorized Golden Age cinema.

Influencer Jamie Kidd, wearing ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits, waits for her ride in the Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown lobby before heading out to experience the local neighborhood nightlife. – Source: ASOS®

Influencer Jamie Kidd relaxes on the Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown patio after spending the day exploring the city in her ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits.

NEW YORK -- Hotel Indigo®, an IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) hotel brand, and ASOS®, a global online fashion retailer, today launched ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits. The edits are inspired by the neighborhood stories each Hotel Indigo property tells through its unique design. The edits represent seven different Hotel Indigo destinations, with outfits curated by notable social media influencers.

The Hotel Indigo brand offers travelers a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel experience with each bespoke property inspired by the culture, music, art and design of its surrounding neighborhoods. By partnering with ASOS, the edits bring these elements to life through fashion; showing the breadth and diversity of the Hotel Indigo brand across the United States.

Jason Moskal, VP, Lifestyle Brands, The Americas said: "Our Hotel Indigo guests appreciate fashion and design, and this mutual partnership with ASOS is an opportunity to extend the hotel experience into guests' everyday lives. The ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits give guests a sense of the Hotel Indigo brand and how it brings the local neighborhoods to life."

This partnership is an opportunity to bring Hotel Indigo's campaign, The Color of Discovery, to life through the lens of the brand's key pillars: design and style. This is the first partnership of its kind for the brand and gives a sense of place to our guests by showcasing the distinct stories and inspiration for several of our key properties.

ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits features seven men's and seven women's collections with approximately 140 pieces in total. Each edit transitions seamlessly from day to night, reflecting the destinations that inspired them.

Below is a complete list of the influencers who inspired the edits and each Hotel Indigo property they visited for inspiration:

The ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits can be purchased online starting today, September 20, 2017. To join the conversation and share the excitement for ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits, follow each brand on social media via hashtags: #ASOSxHotelIndigo; #HotelIndigo; #ASOS.

About ASOS

ASOS is a global fashion destination for 20-somethings. We sell cutting-edge fashion and offer a wide variety of fashion-related content, making ASOS.com the hub of a thriving fashion community. We sell over 85,000 branded and own-label products through localised mobile and web experiences, delivering from our fulfillment centres in the UK, US and Europe to almost every country in the world. We tailor the mix of own-label, global and local brands sold through each of our eight local language websites: UK, US, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Australia and Russia.

