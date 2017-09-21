Hotel Indigo® And ASOS® Launch Collaboration Featuring Travel-Inspired Fashion
Brands launch ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits to offer consumers destination-based styles for a limited-time
Influencer Jamie Kidd relaxes on the Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown patio after spending the day exploring the city in her ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits.
Influencer Jamie Kidd, wearing ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits, waits for her ride in the Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown lobby before heading out to experience the local neighborhood nightlife. – Source: ASOS®
The bar and lounge of Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, inspired by the jewelry that accessorized Golden Age cinema.
The lobby of Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown features décor with floral accents that recall La Fiesta de las Flores, an event that showcases the city’s international melting pot, and a touchscreen neighborhood guide for guests to discover local hot spots and events. – Source: Hotel Indigo®
Jason Moskal, VP, Lifestyle Brands, The Americas said: "Our Hotel Indigo guests appreciate fashion and design, and this mutual partnership with ASOS is an opportunity to extend the hotel experience into guests' everyday lives. The ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits give guests a sense of the Hotel Indigo brand and how it brings the local neighborhoods to life."
This partnership is an opportunity to bring Hotel Indigo's campaign, The Color of Discovery, to life through the lens of the brand's key pillars: design and style. This is the first partnership of its kind for the brand and gives a sense of place to our guests by showcasing the distinct stories and inspiration for several of our key properties.
ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits features seven men's and seven women's collections with approximately 140 pieces in total. Each edit transitions seamlessly from day to night, reflecting the destinations that inspired them.
Below is a complete list of the influencers who inspired the edits and each Hotel Indigo property they visited for inspiration:
-
Hotel Indigo New York Lower East Side; Eugenie Grey of Feral Creature
The Lower East Side Manhattan Edit pulls influence from music, dance and visual art of the Lower East Side story including hip hop and vintage references.
-
Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown; Jamie Kidd
The Downtown LA Edit tells the story of "La Fiesta de las Flores; old Hollywood glamour; the roaring 20's; speakeasy culture." This style puts a twist on modernity by adding pops of color with a touch of glamour.
-
Hotel Indigo Denver Downtown; Carolina Hellal
The Denver Edit is inspired by the Gold Rush and mining industry focusing on the fusion of Denver's street wear scene with heritage fabrics.
-
Hotel Indigo Nashville; Devan Anderson
The Nashville Edit represents the "music city" reputation, the post-prohibition bars and underground music scene.
-
Hotel Indigo Alexandria Old Town; Holly of Petite Flower Presents
The Alexandria Edit references the water, dockside and all things Americana, including indigo colorations and denim fabrics.
-
Hotel Indigo Savannah Historic District; Asiyami Gold
The Savannah Edit focuses on Southern charm, horse-drawn carriages and arts and will be referenced through the Historical trend with Victorian details.
-
Hotel Indigo El Paso; Olivia Watson of Livvy and Blog
The El Paso Edit embodies the street wear trend inspired by Texas pride. It references the railroad district and garment industry with textured fabrics like fine silk and designer knits.
The ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits can be purchased online starting today, September 20, 2017. To join the conversation and share the excitement for ASOS x Hotel Indigo Edits, follow each brand on social media via hashtags: #ASOSxHotelIndigo; #HotelIndigo; #ASOS.
About ASOS
ASOS is a global fashion destination for 20-somethings. We sell cutting-edge fashion and offer a wide variety of fashion-related content, making ASOS.com the hub of a thriving fashion community. We sell over 85,000 branded and own-label products through localised mobile and web experiences, delivering from our fulfillment centres in the UK, US and Europe to almost every country in the world. We tailor the mix of own-label, global and local brands sold through each of our eight local language websites: UK, US, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Australia and Russia.
