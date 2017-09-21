MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced that starting today its 66 million Hilton Honors members can redeem their Hilton Honors Points for purchases at Amazon.com. Hilton is the first hotel brand to offer customers the ability to Shop with Points at Amazon.

"At Hilton, we are always looking for ways to deliver unique experiences to customers. By teaming up with Amazon, we are able to offer our Hilton Honors members yet another choice in how they redeem their Hilton Honors Points," said Mark Weinstein, Hilton's Senior Vice President and Global Head - Customer Engagement, Loyalty and Partnerships. "Amazon Shop with Points gives our members greater flexibility with their Points and the chance to offer more of what matters most to our Hilton Honors members."

This new benefit is free to use and available to all eligible Hilton Honors members. Members simply need to complete a one-time link of their Hilton Honors account to their Amazon.com account. Once complete, Hilton Honors members can choose the amount of Points they wish to use when checking out their purchase at Amazon.com.

"Amazon Shop with Points provides customers the convenience to use their favorite reward points to shop for millions of items at Amazon.com. We are excited that customers can now use yet another one of their favorite rewards programs – Hilton Honors – to shop at Amazon.com," said David Williams, Vice President, Amazon Payment Products. "Amazon continuously strives to delight our customers with new paying experiences and we are pleased to launch this new program with Hilton Honors."

Amazon Shop with Points is the fourth new Hilton Honors benefit launched this year, joining industry-leading perks like Points Pooling, Diamond Status Extension and Points & Money RewardsTM hotel reward night slider. Together with member-first benefits and innovative partners, Hilton Honors seeks to create meaningful, relevant and rewarding travel experiences no matter where guests are going, or their reason for traveling.

For more information on how to start using your Hilton Honors points at Amazon.com, click here. For more information about Hilton Honors perks, click here. To enroll in Hilton Honors, click here. It's fast, free and easy to join.

