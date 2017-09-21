Hong Kong – The Murray, Hong Kong hosted its first Niccolo Lecture with international trend forecaster Cécile Poignant, editor of the influential Trend Tablet. Held at the House of Madison before an audience of industry innovators and media, Poignant presented an insightful lecture on 'The Future of Travel & Hospitality', exploring how travel will be defined in the future and how consumers will adapt to the changes.

An esteemed academic, Poignant specialises in observing cultural trends and uncovering subtle signals to anticipate new behaviours. With greater mobility and access to travel, Poignant contends that consumers will shift from destination-led holidays to embrace more challenging experiences that push their personal boundaries. Other sectors will adopt a nomadic mindset and choose itinerary-free journeys.

The Niccolo Lectures reflect the brand's mantra of "New Encounters. Timeless Pleasures" in every Niccolo property. Launched in 2016 at Niccolo Chengdu, these private events give the floor to adventurers, entrepreneurs, lifestyle and business innovators, celebrities and sports stars to share their unique insights and remarkable life journeys.

"The Murray, Hong Kong is delighted to welcome Cécile Poignant for our inaugural Niccolo Lecture," says Duncan Palmer, managing director of The Murray, Hong Kong. "A visionary in her field, her conceptual approach to travel and hospitality is both inspiring and enlightening. Through the regular Niccolo Lecture series, The Murray will welcome exceptional individuals with unique life stories or new perspectives, who can challenge ideas, stimulate lively dialogue and offer new experiences to our guests."