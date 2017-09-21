The Murray, Hong Kong Launches Its First Niccolo Lecture with World-renowned Trend Forecaster
The Niccolo Lectures reflect the brand's mantra of "New Encounters. Timeless Pleasures" in every Niccolo property. Launched in 2016 at Niccolo Chengdu, these private events give the floor to adventurers, entrepreneurs, lifestyle and business innovators, celebrities and sports stars to share their unique insights and remarkable life journeys.
"The Murray, Hong Kong is delighted to welcome Cécile Poignant for our inaugural Niccolo Lecture," says Duncan Palmer, managing director of The Murray, Hong Kong. "A visionary in her field, her conceptual approach to travel and hospitality is both inspiring and enlightening. Through the regular Niccolo Lecture series, The Murray will welcome exceptional individuals with unique life stories or new perspectives, who can challenge ideas, stimulate lively dialogue and offer new experiences to our guests."
About Wharf Hotels
Emanating the spirit of discovery, Wharf Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd, is based in Hong Kong and currently operates 15 owned or managed hotels under Niccolo or Marco Polo Hotels in Hong Kong, China and the Philippines. Niccolo Hotels was added to the group"s portfolio in 2015 as the new luxury collection, positioning the brand as contemporary urban chic at its first hotel in Chengdu. Three new Niccolo hotels are currently under development in Hong Kong and China. Marco Polo"s premium hotels in established locations maintain their long-standing ethos to explore, discover and experience a destination, creating unique guest experiences and drawing on the key philosophies of its namesake, Marco Polo: an adventurer, a traveller, an entrepreneur and a connoisseur of culture - just as Marco Polo"s modern travellers are today. Further details on Wharf Hotels are available at www.wharfhotels.com.