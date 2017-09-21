BANGKOK, Thailand – The International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC) today announced Amy Mierzwinski, MSc CHDM, as the recipient of the third annual Lori Raleigh Award for Emerging Excellence in Hospitality Consulting. Mierzwinski was honored at the ISHC annual conference, held this year in Bangkok, Thailand. The guest of honor received a complimentary registration and travel allowance to attend the three-day event, including access to global hospitality experts featured throughout the conference program and exclusive ISHC member networking events. Mierzinski also was awarded a complimentary one-year Associate Membership to the ISHC to further professional relationships and continue experiencing all that the Society has to offer through events and interacting with top hospitality industry consultants from around the globe.

"Amy's many accomplishments, achieved within her own career and on behalf of the clients she represents, are a testament to her deep knowledge of hospitality marketing strategies, leadership, professionalism, creativity and continual pursuit of growth," said Kristie Dickinson, ISHC award committee chair and executive vice president of CHMWarnick. "Amy has risen as a leader and trusted advisor within her own firm and throughout the industry, receiving many awards and accolades for her work. She is actively engaged in a number of organizations, including HSMAI. Amy is a hospitality professional deserving of this recognition, and we are confident that this award will inspire and support her continued journey towards becoming a top industry leader, for which she is well on her way."

Mierzwinski currently is a director at Horwath HTL, a global leader in hotel, tourism and leisure consulting, where she is responsible for branding, sales and marketing and revenue management consultancy. Additionally, she oversees Horwath HTL's client service team in New York and Florida. Prior to joining Horwath HTL, Mierzwinski held key positions with The Lacek Group, a specialty agency of Ogilvy & Mather based in Manhattan, where she managed a number of hospitality accounts, including the former Starwood, Denihan Hospitality Group and Anson-Stoner. Mierzwinski holds a Master of Science degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from the Rosen School of Hospitality Management at the University of Central Florida and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Florida State University, as well as a Certified Hospitality Digital Marketing professional designation from the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI). She currently serves on HSMAI's Digital Marketing Council.

"The International Society of Hospitality Consultants represents the best of the best in consulting, and becoming a member has been a long-term aspiration of mine," Mierzwinski noted. "To be recognized with the Lori Raleigh Award for Emerging Excellence gives me a great opportunity, not only to further my career aspirations, but to build long-lasting relationships. Over the course of my decade in hospitality, I have seen the industry go through numerous changes in technology, the competitive landscape and, particularly in my field of marketing, with the importance of digital strategy. The one thing that hasn't changed is the significance and value of the relationships I've made with fellow industry professionals. I look forward to my future involvement in ISHC and hope to set an example for other young hospitality consultants."

The award is named in honor of Lori Raleigh, who is well known as an advocate for continuing education in hospitality consulting and for supporting young talent with creative and passionate leadership. Raleigh is the founder of The Travers Group and served as the executive director of the ISHC from 2000 to 2013. She also contributed to two important industry texts, co-authoring Hotel Investments: Issues & Perspectives and serving as co-editor and contributing author of Hotel Asset Management: Principles and Practices.

Candidates for The Lori Raleigh Award had to meet the below criteria at the time of nomination:

35 years of age or younger at the time of the award presentation

Five years' experience in a hospitality-related field with a minimum of three years of specific hospitality consulting experience

Recognized by leaders within their company or other industry constituents familiar with their work as exceptional and leadership material

Must be working for a company that provides third-party consulting or advisory services to the hospitality industry and be actively involved or responsible for providing advisory services to clients of the firm

For more information on The Lori Raleigh Award, please visit www.ishc.com/awards.

