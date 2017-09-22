The boutique hotel is having a moment. As the millennial generation becomes in the biggest and most influential spender of hospitality dollars, owners and operators in the hospitality space have launched significant efforts to attract that demographic.

These efforts include mirroring millennials' values, which often means creating individualized travel experiences that are environmentally conscious and steeped in local character of the regions and neighborhoods in which they're located, while also offering great service and sometimes even cutting edge tech. Perhaps, no type of hotel is better situated to meet these needs than boutique hotels.

The impact of this has been born out throughout the industry, as the largest hotel chains in the world work to establish brands that mirror the experiences that for so long were only available through boutique hotels.

With that in mind, it's of utmost importance for savvy hotel owners and operators to know about some of the most exciting boutique hotel projects that are slated to debut between now and 2019. We recently turned to the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database for a look at these properties.

Bangkok Boutique Edition Hotel

This boutique hotel will actually be located inside a larger property — the luxury mixed-use retail project Maha-Nahkon, a 77-storey building. The views that guests will be amazing, looking out across the vibrant and thriving metropolis of Bangkok. Slated to make its debut in late 2017, the Bangkok Boutique Edition Hotel will have 154 rooms for guests. [MORE INFO…]

Boutique Hotel Block 54 Lincoln

Even visitors to a city as traditional as Lincoln, Nebraska are now craving a boutique hotel experience. So, of course there is a hotel developer looking to meet this demand. That's where the Boutique Hotel Block 54 Lincoln comes in. It will located within a a 15 to 17 story hotel condo complex on the southeast corner of the city's Ninth and O Street intersections, making it the third tallest building in the city and a signature project that will link downtown to the Haymarket. Block 54 is expected to make its debut in early 2019. [MORE INFO…]

Sarani Resort

Slated for completion in the first quarter of 2018, Sarani Resortand Spa will be a four star boutique hotel with the service of a five star VIP resort. It will span one third of the idyllic island of Isla Pastor in the Bocas Del Toro Province of Panama. The islands' warm Caribbean waters, white sand beaches and abundant rain forest are untouched, making this a breathtakingly beautiful escape for guests. [MORE INFO…]

Boutique Hotel at Playa Bonita Beach Residences

This boutique hotel will be located within Playa Bonita Beach Residences, a tourist housing development along the Atlantic Ocean. It is also slated to debut in the first quarter of 2018, offering a total of about 38 rooms for guests. [MORE INFO…]

Aranwa Palacio Rickets Boutique Hotel

The last property on our list is one of the most quaint. This boutique hotel, which is slated to open in the second quarter of 2018, is a refurbishment of the old Casa Tristán del Polo. It will have 80 rooms and it will include a restaurant, bar and spa. [MORE INFO…]

