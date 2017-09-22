BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Expedia® has launched Collections, a new resource to help travelers find the best hotels for every experience.

Expedia Collections HomepageRelaxation CollectionCulture & History Collection

Initially launching with six Collections; Beach, Relaxation, Family Fun, Culture & History, Shopping and Snow, each list has been curated using a rigorous set of standards for experience, customer reviews and value. Knowing that a source of anxiety for travelers can be whether the travel experience will live up to expectation, hotels in each Collection are determined using a combination of data sources to reveal the best quality and best value hotels in spectacular destinations. Travelers can browse accommodations by the type of travel experience they desire and by destination, making finding a great place to stay easier than ever.

"We know travelers spend an immense amount of time researching accommodation, from reading reviews to checking multiple sites for peace of mind on price, location and quality," says Dan Reed, Expedia's vice president of merchandising. "We created Collections to do all that work for you. When selecting the criteria for these properties we wanted to ensure our customers could confidently book from a Collection type, knowing that that would be the exact kind of holiday they would receive and the quality and value would be excellent. These are all hotels which are backed by our customer reviews, fit the type of holiday the customer is looking for and are a great value, helping travelers find the best hotel for every experience."

Expedia's current Collections include:

Beach: Grab a swimsuit and hit top beach spots, from Mallorca to Phuket

Relaxation: The best places to unwind, from spa getaways to tranquil resorts

Family Fun: Top family hotels for all-ages fun; awesome pools, theme parks and more

Culture & History: Featuring destinations like Washington, D.C. and Venice, Italy, this Collection is perfect for exploring top museums, historic sites, and restaurants

Shopping: From Hong Kong to Milan, indulge in a shopper's paradise, from local crafts to world-famous stores

Snow: The best hotels and resorts for skiing, snowboarding, or snowball fights

Expedia Collections can be found at www.expedia.com/collections

