External Article

Florida Tourism After Irma – Many Hotels Reopened

Tourism-review.com

In the wake of Irma, some regions struggle with problems – the Florida Keys have even announced a temporary tourist stop. After the storm, Visit Florida spoke with marketing representatives of all the destinations to obtain a detailed assessment of the situation and to revise plans for the promotion of Florida tourism. While in some smaller Caribbean islands, the devastation caused by Irma and Maria, led to long-term stops for tourism, Florida is working hard to get back into operation as soon as possible.