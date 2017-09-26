More than 300 event, hospitality and travel professionals in the UK and Europe are set to attend the first ever Cvent CONNECT Europe conference at the Pullman London St Pancras from 17th-18th October 2017.

The two day conference, hosted by Cvent, the market leader in meetings, events and travel technology, will provide those in the industry with the opportunity to learn about new innovations and best practices, hear case studies from customers, and demo the latest industry technology at the Innovation Pavilion.

Attendees will hear from prolific industry keynote speakers including David Rowan Editor at Large of Wired UK, and Nicole Yershon of Lab for Hire. Over 30 educational sessions will take place including Event Marketing Strategyfrom industry experts, Maximise Your ROE; Return on Events, Transform Event Attendee Engagement with Mobile, The Power of Hotel Data, as well as the top trends affecting the hospitality industry.

Attendees from the UK and Europe include representatives from Pfizer, Ernst & Young, Cisco, Siemens, Bayer, Adidas, Grassroots, CWT Meetings & Events, Ashfield Meetings & Events, Hilton, Accor, Marriott, NH Hotels, IHG, Melia Hotels International and many more. For more information about Cvent CONNECT Europe and to register event professional should click here.