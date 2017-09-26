Hundreds of Event & Hospitality Professionals Set to Attend Inaugural Cvent CONNECT Europe
Attendees will hear from prolific industry keynote speakers including David Rowan Editor at Large of Wired UK, and Nicole Yershon of Lab for Hire. Over 30 educational sessions will take place including Event Marketing Strategyfrom industry experts, Maximise Your ROE; Return on Events, Transform Event Attendee Engagement with Mobile, The Power of Hotel Data, as well as the top trends affecting the hospitality industry.
Attendees from the UK and Europe include representatives from Pfizer, Ernst & Young, Cisco, Siemens, Bayer, Adidas, Grassroots, CWT Meetings & Events, Ashfield Meetings & Events, Hilton, Accor, Marriott, NH Hotels, IHG, Melia Hotels International and many more. For more information about Cvent CONNECT Europe and to register event professional should click here.
About Cvent
Cvent, Inc. is a leading cloud-based enterprise event management company, with tens of thousands of customers and more than 2,500 employees worldwide. Cvent offers software solutions to event planners for online event registration, venue selection, event management, mobile apps for events, email marketing, and web surveys. Cvent provides hoteliers with an integrated platform, enabling properties to increase group business demand through targeted advertising and improve conversion through proprietary demand management and business intelligence solutions. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn