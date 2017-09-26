Supplier News

Eleven Transforms Wi-Fi Management for Hotel Staff

ElevenOS Site Manager dashboard brings together Wi-Fi management tools with real-time analytics making it simple to deliver a great guest experience.

Portland, Ore. – Today at HTNG Insight Summit North America, Eleven, the industry's pioneer in cloud-based guest Wi-Fi management software introduces the ElevenOS Site Manager dashboard making it easy for hotel staff to ensure a high performance guest Wi-Fi experience from guest rooms to public spaces to the conference center.

Centralized Wi-Fi Management

ElevenOS Site Manager provides a centralized dashboard to access all of the features needed to optimize Wi-Fi at a single property or across all properties in a brand. Non-technical hotel staff can set up portals from branded templates, create access and discount codes, add or modify Internet plans and pricing and manage conference Wi-Fi all from a single, easy to use web interface.

Real-time Analytics

The ElevenOS dashboard was purpose-built for Hospitality with real-time 360-degree insight into Wi-Fi activity. Comprehensive analytics include the number and types of devices and browsers used, bandwidth usage, service plans, payment methods and revenue reports that can be viewed at property level or across all properties in a brand. Users can log into one system to get all of the information they need to optimize the Wi-Fi experience.

Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel was concerned that spotty Wi-Fi performance was affecting guest ratings, so they sought a solution to upgrade the network and simplify Wi-Fi management. They chose CCI Systems®, Inc. a MI-based leader in across-the-network solutions to provide a complete Wi-Fi solution including the ElevenOS guest Wi-Fi platform and high-quality 24/7 guest support.

"With the ElevenOS Site Manager dashboard, I can analyze critical Wi-Fi data in a central location and make real-time decisions that directly impact our guest satisfaction scores," said Justin Smith, IT manager for Falcon Hotel Corporation. "I'm no longer accessing multiple systems to pull reports and analyze data. The relevant data I use daily including network activity, revenue, number of devices per guest and conference Wi-Fi are wrapped into one, user-friendly dashboard."

"Eleven is committed to simplifying Wi-Fi management for both hotel staff and brand-level management," said Peri Pierone, CEO of Eleven. "We are pleased to partner with CCI Systems to deliver ElevenOS streamlined Wi-Fi management solution with and industry-leading customer service to delight guests and our mutual customers."

ABOUT ELEVEN

Eleven pioneered the development of cloud-based guest Wi-Fi management software for the hospitality industry in 2002. The ElevenOS central authentication platform enables hotel brands to centrally manage guest Wi-Fi across multiple devices, properties and providers with real-time analytics. With ElevenOS, hoteliers can effectively leverage their Wi-Fi network to identify and engage guests to improve brand loyalty. An open platform, ElevenOS easily plugs into leading network hardware and service providers and requires zero proprietary infrastructure. Thousands of hotel and cruise brands trust Eleven to keep more than 9 million guests connected every month. For more information, visit www.elevenwifi.com.