As summer ends, we take a look back over the year so far and round up our pick of the Top 5 Luxury Hotel Brands of 2017, selecting the ones that have impressed us the most with their services and properties.

Fairmont Hotels

Recently acquired by Accor Hotels, who have seen their profits rise 0.9% since the 2016 acquisition, the name Fairmont is synonymous with luxurious accommodation in some of the world's most desirable destinations. With over 70 properties worldwide, Fairmont combines impressive architecture and opulent interiors with unique experiences that can only be found in locations as diverse as Hawaii or Shanghai. Fairmont can claim the operation of some of the world's most iconic hotels, including the Savoy in London and the Plaza in New York, bastions of luxury in the hospitality industry since luxury got a name. [Project Pipeline]

Mandarin Oriental

Favoured by celebrities worldwide, the Mandarin Oriental brings a different level of class to the luxury hotel. With hotels located in some of the most idyllic destinations on the planet, Mandarin Oriental channels the beguiling nature of the east to exotic shores from the Indian Ocean to New England. Renowned for having some of the best spa and wellness facilities the hospitality industry has to offer, each stay in a Mandarin Oriental hotel is more memorable than the last. [Project Pipeline]

W Hotels and Resorts

The fashionable W Hotels collection appeals to the well-connected traveler who wishes to be seen among the movers and shakers in whichever city of in-demand destination he or she decides to rest their head. Known for their convergence of hospitality, music, food and fashion, these trendsetting hotels are high on the hot list, as well as being some of the most luxurious accommodations in the business. W Hotels are also riding high on the technology wave, so their hotels and spaces are super social media friendly. [Project Pipeline]

Aman Hotels and Resorts

Aman Hotels and Resorts is the king of the exotic getaway, perfect for that special occasion such as a honeymoon or anniversary. Located in areas of pristine natural beauty that each hotel aims to amplify by the architecture and amenities of the hotel itself, Aman's hotels give each guest serenity and privacy, and a sense that they are having a once in a lifetime experience in one of the most beautiful places in the world. You don't get much more luxury than that. [Project Pipeline]

Six Senses

Six Senses Hotels, Resorts and Spas are the ultimate fusion of luxury hotel, natural setting and unforgettable experience. Encapsulating everything that a luxurious hotel stay should embody, Six Senses really does offer each guest the opportunity to discover an additional sense they didn't know they had, by awakening in them sensations they have never felt before. Indulge in the prestigious spa facilities and dine in world class restaurants in some of the most incredible locations known to man. [Project Pipeline]

More information on luxury hotels can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

Contact

Jule Grass

Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 4261 4140 309

Send Email