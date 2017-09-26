Singapore – FCS Computer Systems, a leading global provider of comprehensive hospitality guest services applications and solution design services, has announced the General Availability (GA) of FCS Housekeeping V3.1 with new features that serve to further boost housekeeping department efficiency and guest satisfaction. The latest release includes the ability to implement task assignment rules that can adapt to changing priorities throughout the day. Other useful enhancements include instant access to guest profiles via mobile app, greater report customisation and the ability to view or update an array of additional information via mobile device.

"FCS Housekeeping has been an industry game-changer in housekeeping efficiency since its initial launch, and the newest version continues this legacy by providing staff with even greater oversight over the tracking and management of tasks," said Shannon Lau, Product Manager for FCS Housekeeping. "With the new features, properties can further streamline task related data to ensure the swift and effective completion of all assignments or responsibilities."

Housekeeping Assignment Rules That Change When Priorities Do

With each guest room continuously undergoing changes in room status, from an active task to completion and being ready for a new guest, it is vital for an efficient housekeeping workforce to be able to rely on an assignment list that reflects current priorities. That is why one of the key features included in the FCS Housekeeping upgrade is the ability to configure specific assignment rules that can be sent to staff depending on the time of day, and that run repeatedly with the use of pre-set time scheduling. This ensures that room attendants adhere to specific responsibilities that reflect what is needed to be completed at a certain time, such as attending to a rush room or working on an arrival room.

Enhanced Performance Reporting Abilities

FCS Housekeeping V3.1 also equips hoteliers with far greater control over how and when performance reports are generated and sent, as well as what sort of information is included. Specific fields such as guest room activities, status tracking or time taken to complete tasks on a certain floor, can now be grouped and sorted based on user preference. This functionality provides hoteliers with even greater oversight by allowing them to narrow reports down to specific data, facilitating the ability to analyse and make performance comparisons where needed. Reports can be customised to offer either summary or detailed descriptions, and can be automatically generated by using a pre-set schedule. Sent via email as an attachment, each report can also be submitted to multiple recipients.

Guest Profile and Guest Room Details Available On-the-Go Via Mobile Device

The latest version of FCS Housekeeping now allows staff to access a guest's profile from mobile devices. With the ability to instantly look up a guest by room number or name, room attendants can view essential information, such as personal preferences and profile notes, increasing their ability to provide customised service and complete satisfaction to each guest. Further enhancements made to the FCS Housekeeping mobile app also include a job posting confirmation message that allows staff to verify the accuracy of information before being submitted. Users can also review job posting history for each guest room, in order to avoid duplicate job requests for tasks such as repairs needed, minibar restocking and linen replacement.

As a significant overall enhancement to the FCS Housekeeping platform, V3.1 also includes a list of other performance enhancing abilities that include:

Optimised room matrix user interface that offers the ability to view more rooms and hours

New pop up screen that allows users to perform multiple actions such as room assignments, room and cleaning status changes at the same time

New room assignment rules based on room number and guest preference codes which can be sorted in ascending or descending order

Remarks and notes that remain linked to a specific guest room until guest check-out, then stored within system history archive

Guidelines for inspection checklists, minibar items, linens and amenities can be tailored based on guest room type

For more information on the full benefits of FCS Housekeeping, please visit. www.fcscs.com/housekeeping/.

