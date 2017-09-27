PolyU receives donation from Zhejiang Drore Technology to advance hospitality and tourism education
The School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM) at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University received a donation of HK$1.08 million from Zhejiang Drore Technology Co., Ltd. (Drore) for the establishment of the "Drore Scholarship" in support of the SHTM's efforts in advancing hospitality and tourism education.
Based in Zhejiang province, Drore is the leading company in the mainland that develops and operates smart tourism cloud services, integrating the technologies of cloud computing, tourism big data, three-dimensional real scenery map as well as mixed reality. The company attaches much importance to research and development on smart tourism technology and its application.
While presenting the donation cheque on behalf of Drore, Dr Fuhua Song, Founder and CEO, said, "We see education as the backbone and foundation to the sustainable development of the entire industry. With the establishment of the Drore Scholarship, we hope to support the SHTM's efforts in nurturing future leaders in this dynamic and fast-growing sector."
Professor Kaye Chon, SHTM Dean and Chair Professor and Walter Kwok Foundation Professor in International Hospitality Management, expressed his sincere gratitude to Dr Song. "This benefaction does not only play an important role in the advancement of hospitality and tourism education, but also demonstrates the industry's deep commitment in nurturing future industry leaders," he remarked. "The SHTM is a recognised leader in hospitality and tourism management education and, with concerted efforts, we offer students the most advanced educational programmes in the field."
About PolyU"s School of Hotel and Tourism Management
For close to 40 years, PolyU"s School of Hotel and Tourism Management has refined a distinctive vision of hospitality and tourism education and become a world-leading hotel and tourism school. Rated No. 1 in the world in the "Hospitality and Tourism Management" category according to ShanghaiRanking"s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2017, placed No. 1 in the world in the "Hospitality, Leisure, Sport & Tourism" subject area by the CWUR Rankings by Subject 2017 and ranked among the top 3 "Hospitality and Leisure Management" institutions globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2017, the SHTM is a symbol of excellence in the field, exemplifying its motto of Leading Hospitality and Tourism.
With 75 academic staff drawing from 22 countries and regions, the School offers programmes at levels ranging from undergraduate degrees to doctoral degrees. In 2012, the SHTM was bestowed the McCool Breakthrough Award by the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (I-CHRIE) recognising its breakthrough in the form of its teaching and research hotel – Hotel ICON – the heart of the School"s innovative approach to hospitality and tourism education. A member of the UNWTO Knowledge Network, the SHTM is also the editorial home of Asia Pacific Journal of Tourism Research, Journal of Travel and Tourism Marketing, Journal of Teaching in Travel and Tourism and Journal of China Tourism Research.