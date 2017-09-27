With the aim of promoting responsible travel, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has launched a travellers' competition ahead of World Tourism Day. The initiative is part of the 'Travel.Enjoy.Respect' campaign taking place within the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017. A one-month trip across the world visiting sustainable tourism initiatives is the prize that will be awarded to the winner of the competition.

"Every action counts and travellers have a strong role to play in building a more sustainable tourism sector. Imagine the impact of one small action multiplied by millions", said Taleb Rifai, Secretary-General of UNWTO. "We want to inspire all travellers to be the change they want to see in the world."

Competition entrants are invited to share their travel experiences at www.travelenjoyrespect.org and explain why they should be selected to represent the global "responsible traveller".

This journey will start at the UNWTO Headquarters in Madrid, with an official 'designation' ceremony with the Secretary-General, and will end at the closing ceremony of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland, where stakeholders from the tourism community and the UN family will unite.

The winner's across the world journey will be supported by Explore WorldWide, an adventure travel group offering a wide range of activities and experiences with a commitment to responsible travel and a pinch of Explore spirit. Destinations including Colombia, Germany, Mexico, the United Arab Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah and the Léman region in Switzerland have offered to host the winner and help them discover responsible and sustainable tourism practices.

The competition is one of the main activities of the 'Travel.Enjoy.Respect' campaign that UNWTO launched to raise awareness of the value and contribution that sustainable tourism can make towards development, and to engage tourists in making the sector a catalyst for positive change.

