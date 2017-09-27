Hotel Investment Conference Europe (Hot.E) Announces Deal of the Year Award Winners
Le Meridien Etoile, the largest hotel in Paris, was sold in November 2016 by Mount Kellett and Almus Capital to Henderson Park. This flagship property counts over 1,025 rooms and was undergoing a transformational refurbishment program of over €25m while the sale process was ongoing. Despite Paris' tourism market being severely affected by the terrible attacks in Paris, the sale process was highly competitive and triggered interest from national and international investors. Henderson Park won the race and completed this transaction for €356m (€350K per key), illustrating the strong strategic importance of the asset for Henderson Park and their commitment to extend their portfolio in Europe. Mount Kellett and Almus Capital were represented by Eastdil Secured. The other finalists in this category were DoubleTree by Hilton Burlington Road (now Clayton Hotel Burlington Road) and Marriott Copenhagen.
The Hot.E Deal of the Year Awards were established to recognize the companies responsible for some of the most influential hospitality industry investments occurring in the European marketplace over thecourse of the past year. Charles Human of HVS Hodges Ward Elliott chaired the Merger & Acquisition/Portfolio of the Year Award committee, and Chris Day of Christie + Co chaired the Single Asset Transaction of the Year Award committee. The two committees were comprised of hotel industry leaders who selected, reviewed, and nominated deals. The finalist information was then sent to the Hot.E delegates for voting. For more information about Hot.E Deal of the Year Awards, visit the website.
About the Host
BHN is the worldwide leader in developing and organizing conferences for the hotel and tourism investment community. With almost three decades of experience, over 120 events completed to-date, and more than 85,000 international delegates, BHN conferences have become "must attend" events for industry leaders who come together to network, conduct business and to learn about the latest trends.
BHN events include: the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles; ALIS Law in Los Angeles; ALIS Summer Update; Alternative Ownership Conference Asia Pacific (AOCAP) in Singapore; Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) in Miami; Hotel Investment Conference Asia Pacific (HICAP) in Hong Kong; HICAP UPDATE in Singapore; Hotel Investment Forum India (HIFI) in Gurgaon Delhi N.C.R.; Hotel Opportunities Latin America (HOLA) conference in Miami; and Hotel Investment Conference Europe (Hot.E) in London.
The BHN website at www.Burba.com is the gateway for information about the conferences BHN produces, as well as a direct link to important players in the hospitality investment world.