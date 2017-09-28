Supplier News

Sun Peaks Grand Hotel and Conference Centre Selects Eleven and TELUS to Improve Guest Wi-Fi Experience

The ElevenOS guest Wi-Fi platform and TELUS Pure Fibre™ have greatly improved connectivity and simplified management for Sun Peaks front desk and IT staff

Sun Peaks Grand Hotel and Conference Centre

Portland, Ore. and Vancouver, B.C. -- Eleven, the cloud-based guest Wi-Fi management leader and TELUS, Canada's fastest growing national telecommunications company announce today that Sun Peaks Grand Hotel & Conference Centre has deployed a solution that leverages the power of the TELUS Pure Fibre network and the simplicity of ElevenOS to optimize the guest Wi-Fi experience everywhere on the property.

The IT team at Sun Peaks Grand needed to address multiple connectivity challenges including bandwidth speeds, dropped connections and guest support concerns that were affecting guest ratings and reviews. They planned to upgrade their network for better performance and needed a solution that could integrate with Oracle® Hospitality OPERA Cloud PMS to ensure that only hotel guests and conference center attendees could authenticate onto the Wi-Fi network. Sun Peaks Grand selected TELUS and the ElevenOS guest Wi-Fi platform to centrally manage Wi-Fi to ensure guests have an elevated experience across the entire hotel - from guest rooms to public areas to the conference center.

"As the premier hotel in Sun Peaks, our guests expect Wi-Fi to be fast, reliable, and easy-to-use," said Ian Tabor, IT Manager at Sun Peaks Grand. "TELUS brought fiber to the premises with 100Mbps to each access point for maximum performance and provided exceptional guest support to minimize calls to the front desk or IT department."