Sun Peaks Grand Hotel and Conference Centre Selects Eleven and TELUS to Improve Guest Wi-Fi Experience
The ElevenOS guest Wi-Fi platform and TELUS Pure Fibre™ have greatly improved connectivity and simplified management for Sun Peaks front desk and IT staff
The IT team at Sun Peaks Grand needed to address multiple connectivity challenges including bandwidth speeds, dropped connections and guest support concerns that were affecting guest ratings and reviews. They planned to upgrade their network for better performance and needed a solution that could integrate with Oracle® Hospitality OPERA Cloud PMS to ensure that only hotel guests and conference center attendees could authenticate onto the Wi-Fi network. Sun Peaks Grand selected TELUS and the ElevenOS guest Wi-Fi platform to centrally manage Wi-Fi to ensure guests have an elevated experience across the entire hotel - from guest rooms to public areas to the conference center.
"As the premier hotel in Sun Peaks, our guests expect Wi-Fi to be fast, reliable, and easy-to-use," said Ian Tabor, IT Manager at Sun Peaks Grand. "TELUS brought fiber to the premises with 100Mbps to each access point for maximum performance and provided exceptional guest support to minimize calls to the front desk or IT department."
"Eleven is pleased to partner with TELUS to help Sun Peaks Grand set the standard for what the Wi-Fi experience should be in a premier hotel," said Peri Pierone, CEO of Eleven. "TELUS and Eleven will continue to innovate to deliver industry-leading Wi-Fi solutions to ensure hotel guests experience consistent, homelike Wi-Fi - everywhere they travel," said Zainul Mawji, VP of Marketing Strategy & Execution for Broadband Networks at TELUS.
ABOUT ELEVEN
Eleven pioneered the development of cloud-based guest Wi-Fi management software for the hospitality industry in 2002. The ElevenOS central authentication platform enables hotel brands to centrally manage guest Wi-Fi across multiple devices, properties and providers with real-time analytics. With ElevenOS, hoteliers can effectively leverage their Wi-Fi network to identify and engage guests to improve brand loyalty. An open platform, ElevenOS easily plugs into leading network hardware and service providers and requires zero proprietary infrastructure. Thousands of hotel and cruise brands trust Eleven to keep more than 9 million guests connected every month. For more information, visit www.elevenwifi.com.
ABOUT TELUS
TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $12.6 billion of annual revenue and 12.5 million subscriber connections, including 8.4 million wireless subscribers, 1.6 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.4 million residential network access lines and 1.0 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment, and video, and is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider.
