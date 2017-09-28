Aptech’s Execuvue® Delivers Next-Day Portfolio Analysis for Multiproperty Operators
Execuvue Hospitality Business Intelligence Reports Put Performance Data in Operators’ Hands In Time to Make a Financial Difference
Execuvue hospitality business intelligence also features an ad hoc report tool that lets TPG create custom company reports with percentage and dollar measurements that show 10 key metrics over the past five years compared to revenue. The ad hoc tool lets users manipulate items in their database to identify and understand potential problems and changes within the business.
“By looking at our historic expense trends on one page we can forecast where they will be in the coming year,” Brown said. “We use many standard Execuvue reports. I also create our own custom reports and dashboards on the fly. Our EOM numbers are essential and I generate them as needed at the touch of a button to evaluate performance of properties and our entire portfolio.” TPG Hotels & Resorts is a top-ranked hospitality management company and fully accredited operator of the industry’s most respected brands including Marriott (Starwood), Hilton, Hyatt, IHG and others. Aptech Computer Systems is a leading provider of hotel accounting software, hospitality enterprise accounting, budgeting, forecasting, and business intelligence systems. Click here for more on Aptech’s products and services.
“Our company is unique. Our owners and managers have a wealth of experience and want to see property performance from different angles,” said Monica Nichols, controller for Pinnacle Hotel Management which operates 26 major brand and independent properties. “We leverage all our Execuvue BI system’s reporting capability. Along with standard financial reporting, we use the system’s ad hoc report building tool to drag and drop raw data elements to create custom reports that our regional directors request. This takes about a minute.”
Nichols said Pinnacle also turns to Aptech’s professional team to create custom reporting. “We let Aptech build several individual reports for us with unusual metrics like T/A fees as a percentage of revenue for hotels and across our portfolio. Once Aptech creates them, the reports reside on our system with easy pull-down functionality. In budget season we will send our properties custom reports with profitability based on specific expenses. This will save lots of time over previous years when I prepared property data manually.” Execuvue provides information from prior years to simplify budgeting. The system lets us provide reports in PDF for fast viewing, or in an Excel format for managers that want to do their own ‘what-if’ calculations.”
About Aptech Computer Systems, Inc.
Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All of its clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement.
The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry, and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider and a Prophix Premier Business Partner.
Incorporated in 1970, Aptech’s state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties - including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue and Profitvue are registered to Aptech Computer Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information please visit www.aptech-inc.com.