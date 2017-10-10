Venice, Italy – Duetto, the hospitality industry's leader in Revenue Strategy technology, has partnered with H.n.h. Hotels & Resorts S.p.A., one of the most important independent players in the Italian hospitality industry, to implement the firm's cloud solutions to the 11 H.n.h hotels currently operating in Italy. Duetto will also boost the group's growth both within its domestic market and throughout Europe. The hotel management company already manages a number of independent and branded properties in Italy, and it recently entered into an agreement to manage the DoubleTree by Hilton Trieste.

"There is already a true synergy between Duetto and H.n.h. Hotels & Resorts S.p.A. — they have been adopting a manual Open Pricing policy for the past two years," said Patrick Bosworth, Co-Founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Duetto. "With our solutions, we hope to streamline and optimise their pricing system giving them a real advantage as they look to expand their portfolio."

Italy-based H.n.h. Hotels & Resorts S.p.A. is to implement Duetto's price optimization app, GameChanger, across its portfolio. The company was attracted to Duetto because of its speed of innovation, the flexibility of its solutions, and the ability to implement them in a variety of property types, including resort and city centre properties.

"It is essential today to have tools and technologies that will help us to improve our performance and stay one step ahead of our competitors," said Francesco Criscuolo, Director of Revenue and Sales of H.n.h. Hotels & Resorts S.p.A. "Duetto is not just a partner. Using this software, it is a challenge for us. It is a challenge because it helps you think outside the box: reorganizing processes and optimizing times, providing complex real-time data and pricing suggestions, driving you toward profitability."

Luca Boccato, CEO of H.n.h. Hotels & Resorts S.p.A., added: "It is a pleasure to work with Duetto, which will lead us in an even more engineering-based approach to our Revenue Strategy and support the growth plan of our group."

By adopting Duetto's GameChanger, H.n.h. Hotels & Resorts S.p.A. will be able to maximize on its Open Pricing philosophy by independently yielding all segments, channels and room types in real time. GameChanger will also enable the hotel management company to draw on web shopping regrets and denials data to better measure guests' price sensitivity.

About H.n.h. Hotels & Resorts S.p.A

The H.n.h. Hotel Group was founded in 1999 as a result of the entrepreneurial intuition and the solid hospitality management experience of Loris Boccato. Over the years, H.n.h. Hotels & Resorts underwent a steady and measured growth by combining a family-run business with a financial and economic vision, gaining a foothold in the hotel development and management industry and becoming, by turnover and number of rooms, one of Italy's leading independent hospitality operators in the 4- and 5-star hotel segment with a total of 11 properties, six of which cater to business travellers, with the remaining five falling into the leisure segment. A young and innovative group, in 2016 H.n.h. reported more than €32.42 million in total revenues, a 16% increase compared to 2015, reaching more than 1,100 rooms and employing more than 340 people. A passion for hospitality, the constant search for innovation coupled with economic efficiency, and the continuous improvement in the quality of services offered to guests are the driving force behind the group's management and development choices. In February 2017, Siparex, a private-equity manager operating in France, Italy and Spain, invested 8.5 million Euros in H.n.h. Hotels & Resorts, thus providing new financial resources for growth and development at national level. http://www.hnh.it/

