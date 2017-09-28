Staybridge Suites® Partners With Celebrity Chef Carla Hall
Partnership Features Five Unique Recipes Developed Exclusively for the Brand
The five recipes include: Mixed Berry Overnight-Oats Parfait, Herbed Cheese and Broccoli Soufflé Omelet, Grilled Chicken Kebabs, Tomato Soup with Avocado Cheese Toast and Chili Veggie Mac. When creating these dishes, it was important to consider recipes that only required a handful of ingredients to ensure meal preparation and cooking is as straightforward as possible. Additionally, guests at all Staybridge Suites properties have access to appliances including a full-size refrigerator, stove, microwave, grill and full-size dishwasher—making prep and clean up easier than ever when cooking these exclusive recipes.
Carla Hall, commented: "
I am excited to partner with a brand like Staybridge Suites to bring new simple and delicious recipes to travelers. As someone who is frequently on the road, I appreciate the value that Staybridge Suites brings its guests, and the full-size, fully-stocked kitchen makes it easy for me to do what I do best—even when I am away from home."
Guests will be able to experience one of Carla's recipes at 11 Staybridge Suites hotels in select cities during the month of October. Participating hotels in New Orleans, Denver and Las Vegas, among other locations across the United States, will serve the Tomato Soup with Avocado Cheese Toast at The Social, the brand's evening happy hour.
To download the recipes and try them at home, visit DiningIn.StaybridgeSuites.com and follow along on the brand's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.
