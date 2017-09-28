Inside New Zealand’s Luxury Lodges - The Private World Of Zillionaires
escape.com.au
If you have a minimum of one thousand bucks (a person) to spend every day, you can gain entry into a very exclusive world.
You probably won’t be mixing with royalty because they like to have places all to themselves, and you may or may not glimpse international celebrities because they tend to be shy as well. But trust me: when you stay at one of New Zealand’s top luxury lodges, you’ll be enjoying the same menus, boggling at the same landscapes and sliding in between what feels like million-thread-count sheets at night, just like them.
New Zealand’s top lodges feature often on international “best” lists for good reasons. In a country that’s known for knock-your-socks-off scenery, they occupy some of the best spots. The food and wine are sublime and the service standards and facilities start where many luxury hotels leave off. The design and decoration of New Zealand’s top lodges are also gorgeous – they’re Instagram-perfect in a way that makes you resolve to go home and live more stylishly. Accommodation doesn’t get any better than this.
Read the full article at ESCAPE