External Article

Inside New Zealand’s Luxury Lodges - The Private World Of Zillionaires

escape.com.au

If you have a minimum of one thousand bucks (a person) to spend every day, you can gain entry into a very exclusive world.

You probably won’t be mixing with royalty because they like to have places all to themselves, and you may or may not glimpse international celebrities because they tend to be shy as well. But trust me: when you stay at one of New Zealand’s top luxury lodges, you’ll be enjoying the same menus, boggling at the same landscapes and sliding in between what feels like million-thread-count sheets at night, just like them.