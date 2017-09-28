External Article

Crypto is Targeting Hospitality Giants - cointelegraph.com

There has been a lot of activity in the cryptosphere regarding hotels and accomodation, with progress towards the creation of a new landscape of bookings and payments. Some commentators have suggested that hospitality could become crypto’s killer app. The $500 bln hospitality industry is an enticing prize for the many crypto projects looking to disrupt this space. Among them a European Blockchain project endorsed by the former President of Bulgaria. It has an enticing customer value proposition for travelers and hoteliers ahead of its token pre-sale this week. Lockchain.co is aiming to decentralize the hospitality industry, completely cutting out the middleman by enabling customers and property owners to rely on the inherent benefits of Blockchain technology.