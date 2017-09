External Article

Soak In The Sights: Five Hotels In Asia With Unbelievable Bathtub Views - forbes.com

When choosing the perfect hotel, it is important to consider the view -- and not just from the bedroom. What better way to soak in the sights than from a bathtub? Whether looking out to a futuristic city skyline or one of the world's seven wonders, here are five luxury hotels in Asia that offer the best bathtub views.