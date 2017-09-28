The state of personalisation, the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the impact of EU's GDPR regulations and the possibilities of forecasting tools to send your revenues rocketing are just some of the topics being covered at EyeforTravel's Smart Travel Data Summit North America 2018, taking place in Miami on February 27-28, 2018.

The event will host over 150 senior travel data, RM, marketing and product professionals to discuss the most business critical trends in data affecting the travel industry today.

"The truth is, from RM to hardcore data science, and marketing to product development, capital and time is being wasted on a lack of relevance with your customer. The wrong price, the wrong product, the wrong message" says Renu Kannu, the event director. She adds "We have put together an event that leaves no data stone unturned - From embracing cutting edge visualization metrics, knowing the fate of the modern revenue manager, pioneering personalized pricing and knowing where and where not to deploy machine learning, it's an oasis of innovation. The industry is demanding higher profits, more loyalty and an end to brand DNA draining away. These are all real concerns that can be solved by joining a hotbed of analytics talent in Miami next February."

The Unrivalled Speaker Line-up for 2018 includes:

Theresa Johnson, Data Scientist, Airbnb

Eduardo Erazo, Data Scientist, Amazon.com

Phillipe Garnier, Head of Distribution and Partnerships, Hilton Hotels

PJ AbhishekSVP, Revenue Management and Consumer Analytics, Wyndham Destination Network

Louis Zameryka, Director, Global Accounts, Booking.com

Matt Louis, Sr. Director of RM, Southwest Airlines

Vijay Dandapani, President, HANYC

Lucio BustilloManager, Revenue Management Science & Innovation, Air Canada

Ernesto Sosa, Head of Digital Marketing & Social Media, Lufthansa Technik

Ricardo Rangel, Sr. Director of Data Architecture, Hertz

Priti Dhanda, Director of Revenue Management Analytics, Hyatt

Lou Carrier, President, Distinctive Hospitality Group

Dan Christian, Chief Digital Officer, The Travel Corporation

Scott Breon, Chief Revenue Officer, Vacasa

Brian Berry, SVP of Sales and Revenue Management, Host Hotels and Resorts

Emmanuel Carrier, Data Science Consultant, Delta Airlines

Emre Mangir, COO and Co-Founder, Mozio

Drew Wells, Director of Revenue, Allegiant Air

Jeremy Jameson, Chief Commercial Officer, FareCompare

Janet Stevens, Director of Revenue Management, Summit Hotel Properties

Berry van Weelden, Senior Director Sales Strategy & Operations, Priceline

Ryan Harris, E-Commerce and Ancillary Products Manager, Insel Air

2018 Moderators include:

Steven Pinchuk, WW Lead Customer Intelligence & Revenue Management, Advanced Analytics Center of Competence – IBM

Vlatka Barcan, Founder and CEO, Fifth Revenue

Tom Bacon, Principal, Revenue Optimization, Tom Bacon Consulting, LLC

Here are some of the elements Smart Travel Analytics North America 2018 will focus on:

Personalization - Beyond the Buzzword

It's not enough to just know your customer, personalization is money wasted without absolute relevance. Get the tools to personalize like Amazon and convert like Volkswagen.

I've Got a Guy

How one hotel management company went from having an inside guy in Vegas to using data-driven intelligence to seize market opportunities, adjust rates, and make revenues boom.

Forget Disparate Databases - Get One Golden Record

The average database resembles a smashed plate across departments, properties and brands. Discover the strategy and technology you need to finally get that customer-centric database.

Machine Learning - How will it Shake Up your Data?

AI was big 10 years ago…then it disappeared - Now it's back with a vengeance! Now is the time to optimize machine learning, make your data shine, and grasp the skillsets to see a huge return on your robotic investments!

Forecast into the Unknown

How do you pair the analyst and strategist to become an unbeatable revenue manager? If you want to know your market over the next 5 years, and master individual segments, this session has the answers.

Blockchain - The Next Major Disruptor

It's in its infancy, but major players like TUI have said it will disrupt Expedia and Airbnb forever…The transparency of blockchain could be a data scientist's dream. Be aware as revolutions can happen overnight!

Profitable Partnerships in Data - Opportunities and Limitations

From shared databases to cloud technologies, you need to partner for a true 360-degree view of your customer. But when do you share it, who with, and how close should you hold your cards to your chest?

Be Data-Ready to Match the Metasearch Might

On top of KAYAK and Trivago, Google and TripAdvisor is flipping even the metasearch world upside down. How can your data address this threat to your profits?

GDPR - The Regulation that will Overhaul your Data Strategy

It began in Europe, but European citizens travel more than anyone else on the planet. If some of your customers are European, it affects you. The GDPR goes live in May 2018, what is it and how can you avoid the crippling fines?

For more information about the event, please visit http://events.eyefortravel.com/smart-travel-data-summit-north-america/

If you have any questions, please get in touch directly with Renu (renu@eyefortravel.com)

Contact

Nikhil Vijayan

Head of Digital & Content

Send Email