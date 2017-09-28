Global Eco-tourism takes off as 35% of holiday makers now likely to book an eco-holiday, says GlobalData
According to GlobalData, a recognized leader in business information and analytics, the climate change imperative and the rise of responsible travellers is creating a compelling business case for sustainable tourism.
The higher the household income of respondents, the greater the likelihood to book an eco-tourism holiday. Whereas 16% of Americans with a household income between $20,000 and $34,000 per annum were likely to book an eco-tourism trip, 57% of those whose income exceeds $150,000 said the same.
As Konstantina Boutsioukou, Associate Travel & Tourism Analyst at GlobalData comments: "Our findings suggest that changing consumer perceptions across all income segments create opportunities to combine different types of travel. For instance, luxury and eco holidays traditionally belonged at the opposite ends of the tourism industry. However, the renewed interest from the most affluent on eco-holidays has given rise to the new type of travel, known as luxury ecotourism."
Millennials are also leading the way in sustainable tourism, with 41% arguing that they are interested in booking an eco-tourism holiday.
Boutsioukou continues; "Our results go in hand with general trends that show that millennials are the most eco-conscious consumers, hence driving the need for support of sustainable practices from an array of industries."
With an ever-growing interest in sustainable tourism from the most affluent and arguably the most influential audiences, the industry would be foolish not to capitalise on the sustainability trend, which beyond improved consumer sentiment, offers cost benefits and greater product longevity.
Boutsioukou explains; "Such trends present opportunities for airlines, hotels, tour operators and tourism boards to differentiate the products and services they offer on the basis of sustainability and hence attract more customers. In that way, sustainable tourism is seen as a win-win situation as it can be both financially profitable, as well as socially responsible."
Information based on GlobalData's report: 'Top Trends in Sustainable Tourism: An analysis of the key trends in sustainable tourism and the business opportunities they create for the travel and tourism industry'
Contact
GlobalData Press Office
Phone: +44 (0)207 832 4399
Send Email
About GlobalData
4,000 of the world"s largest companies, including over 70% of FTSE 100 and 60% of Fortune 100 companies, make more timely and better business decisions thanks to GlobalData"s unique data, expert analysis and innovative solutions, all in one platform. GlobalData"s mission is to help our clients decode the future to be more successful and innovative across a range of industries, including the healthcare, consumer, retail, financial, technology and professional services sectors.