ALPHARETTA, GA. – The Rainmaker Group (Rainmaker), a leading provider of cloud-based hospitality revenue management software solutions, today announced that it has received the prestigious silver medal for its groundbreaking grouprev® solution in the 17th Annual GGB Gaming & Technology Awards. The award will be presented at next week's Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas.

The Gaming & Technology Awards, sponsored by Global Gaming Business magazine, recognize excellence in innovation and practical application in all gaming disciplines. According to the magazine's publisher, Roger Gros, nominations this year far exceeded expectations. "We had a record number of nominations, which demonstrates that these awards are truly the 'Best of the Best,' and the products they represent are on the cutting edge of technology."

Rainmaker's grouprev, which took the silver medal in the 'Best Productivity Enhancement Technology' category, is an innovative group pricing solution that streamlines the process of reviewing and responding to group RFPs by analyzing historical data and determining price sensitivity at a micro-segmented level. With grouprev, properties can optimize utilization of all available space, including banquet halls and conference facilities, and move beyond Minimum Acceptable Rates (MAR) for guest rooms with unique and tailored pricing.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from our peers in the gaming industry," said Tammy Farley, president of The Rainmaker Group. "The grouprev solution is used by casino and hotel properties worldwide to optimize revenue and drive competitive advantage. This award is both a testament to the hard work of our entire team and an affirmation of our technology leadership position in the global gaming market."

In addition to grouprev, Rainmaker offers a suite of industry-leading revenue optimization products, including:

guestrev , a sophisticated and scientific revenue management solution that analyzes total guest value across a hotel or casino property to forecast and price rooms;

, a sophisticated and scientific revenue management solution that analyzes total guest value across a hotel or casino property to forecast and price rooms; revcaster , a powerful rate shopping tool that gives hoteliers access to real-time actionable market data, so that rates can be set against the competitive landscape accurately and appropriately; and

, a powerful rate shopping tool that gives hoteliers access to real-time actionable market data, so that rates can be set against the competitive landscape accurately and appropriately; and revintel, an intuitive business intelligence solution that improves day-to-day revenue management by mining various data sets and providing deep insights at a granular level.

Global Gaming Business is the leading trade magazine published monthly focusing on the casino gaming industry worldwide and is the official publication of the American Gaming Association and Global Gaming Expo. Global Gaming Business also publishes GGB News, a comprehensive weekly enews magazine; Tribal Government Gaming, an annual publication covering Indian gaming; Casino Style, an annual magazine covering non-gaming amenities and casino design trends; and G2E Preview, an advance look at the gaming industry's largest trade show.

