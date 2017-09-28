The Rainmaker Group Wins Prestigious GGB Gaming & Technology Award
Company’s grouprev® Solution Takes Silver in ‘Best Productivity Enhancement Technology’ Category
Rainmaker's grouprev, which took the silver medal in the 'Best Productivity Enhancement Technology' category, is an innovative group pricing solution that streamlines the process of reviewing and responding to group RFPs by analyzing historical data and determining price sensitivity at a micro-segmented level. With grouprev, properties can optimize utilization of all available space, including banquet halls and conference facilities, and move beyond Minimum Acceptable Rates (MAR) for guest rooms with unique and tailored pricing.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from our peers in the gaming industry," said Tammy Farley, president of The Rainmaker Group. "The grouprev solution is used by casino and hotel properties worldwide to optimize revenue and drive competitive advantage. This award is both a testament to the hard work of our entire team and an affirmation of our technology leadership position in the global gaming market."
In addition to grouprev, Rainmaker offers a suite of industry-leading revenue optimization products, including:
- guestrev, a sophisticated and scientific revenue management solution that analyzes total guest value across a hotel or casino property to forecast and price rooms;
- revcaster, a powerful rate shopping tool that gives hoteliers access to real-time actionable market data, so that rates can be set against the competitive landscape accurately and appropriately; and
- revintel, an intuitive business intelligence solution that improves day-to-day revenue management by mining various data sets and providing deep insights at a granular level.
Global Gaming Business is the leading trade magazine published monthly focusing on the casino gaming industry worldwide and is the official publication of the American Gaming Association and Global Gaming Expo. Global Gaming Business also publishes GGB News, a comprehensive weekly enews magazine; Tribal Government Gaming, an annual publication covering Indian gaming; Casino Style, an annual magazine covering non-gaming amenities and casino design trends; and G2E Preview, an advance look at the gaming industry's largest trade show.
Contact
Melissa Andrews
Vice President, Marketing
Phone: 407.342.7829
Send Email
About Rainmaker
Rainmaker is the hotel revenue and profit optimization cloud. The company partners with hotels, resorts and casinos to help them outperform their revenue and profit objectives. Rainmaker's cloud-based solutions for transient and group pricing optimization, forecasting and revenue-centric business intelligence are designed to help hoteliers streamline operations, enhance revenue optimization processes, improve lead performance and drive guest bookings. Recognized as one of the top privately-held companies in the United States, Rainmaker has been named to Inc. 5000's 'Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies' for the last seven years and to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's list of '100 Fastest Growing Companies in Atlanta'. Rainmaker serves hospitality customers throughout the world from its corporate headquarters in Alpharetta, Ga., and from offices in Las Vegas, Portland, Ore., and Singapore. To learn more about Rainmaker and its suite of hotel revenue and profit optimization solutions, visit www.LetItRain.com.