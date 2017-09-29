US Search Awards 2017, a competition that celebrates the very best in SEO, PPC, Digital and Content Marketing, announced today that Milestone, Inc. has been chosen as a semi-finalist in three categories.

"Being short listed for something as prestigious as the US Search Awards is truly an honor," said Milestone CEO Anil Aggarwal, "having not one, but three of our products short-listed is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Milestone, this recognition really belongs to them," continued Mr. Aggarwal.

The 2017 US Search Awards, in association with their headline sponsor Bing and now in their fifth year, is a competition that honors the very best campaigns and products focused on SEO, PPC, Digital and Content Marketing in the US.

Each year the awards attract hundreds of entries from some of the leading search and digital agencies and professionals from across North America.

All categories will be judged by an influential and respected international judging panel. The judging is a robust, credible, and transparent two-step process, involving pre-scoring and a face to face panel discussion.

The winners will be announced at Treasure Island, Las Vegas, on Wednesday November 8 during Pubcon Las Vegas.

About Milestone CMS

Milestone CMS is one of the lightest, most powerful Content Management Systems (CMS) available. It is ideally suited for location-based businesses and provides a rich set of features that make it an ideal SEO-targeted platform. From its ability to add rich schema-based content to a website, to the ability to create AMP formatted pages, Milestone CMS has a rich history of innovation that make it an ideal platform for multi-location-based businesses.

About Milestone Local

Milestone Local makes keeping your location-based business data up to date simple and seamless. With its unique combination of software + services, Milestone CMS means your data is not only updated across the entire digital ecosystem, it means it's also cleansed and de-duped. Milestone Local has been designed to provide features that are important to location-based businesses, like store-within-a-store.

About Milestone Analytics

Milestone Analytics is a break-throw analytics platform that not only consolidates all your digital marketing data, it also presents it in new innovative ways that make understanding your digital marketing strategy a breeze. Milestone Analytics aggregates website performance data, social content marketing, paid media and location-based data to create a rich digital marketing analysis. It also presents your information in a new, revolutionary customer journey format that lets you optimize your marketing spend by understanding how each channel contributes to your results.

About Milestone

Milestone is a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance. We provide a full range of solutions including website and mobile design, content creation, SEO, analytics and competitive intelligence. Our best in class technology and solutions drive revenue and ROI for clients across the globe. Over 2,000 companies do business with Milestone, including leading hotel chains, major retailers and financial services companies. Milestone has garnered over 400 awards and a reputation for blending outstanding design with advanced technological capabilities. Milestone is one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's fastest growing companies and is an Inc. 5000 company.

