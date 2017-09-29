SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, today announced development of the new Sabre Content Services for Lodging, a technology solution that will integrate multiple sources of content including the Sabre global distribution system (GDS) and non-GDS sources such as aggregators, re-distributors, agency-sourced hotel content and other sources as identified. Planned for a 2018 launch, the new solution will also support a multi-representation display option of the content creating a whole new way to retail travel content.

Buyer demand is growing for more hotel content across properties, products, amenities, and rates, and this market need is the driving force behind the development of Sabre Content Services for Lodging. Buyers and consumers of GDS content will have access to more options and a more consistent shopping experience to include the way content is displayed at the room and rate level. The goal is to provide a flexible solution that meets the needs of customers.

"As a travel technology leader with customers spanning six continents, we're identifying areas that not only cater to the growing needs of travelers but also redefine the travel experience," said Traci Mercer, Sabre senior vice president of lodging, ground, and sea. "The Sabre Lodging, Ground and Sea team is committed to enhancing our portfolio of lodging options, ensuring we continue to lead the way in meeting the distribution and e-commerce needs of these customer segments."

The solution will include the capabilities of Sabre APIs and will be incorporated across all Sabre points-of-sale: Sabre Red Workspace, GetThere and TripCase. Not only will it drive more efficiency and revenue with increased lodging choice, but for bothuyers and suppliers of lodging content this solution will extend tools that improve optimization capabilities to better manage chain, property, and rate-level preferred content.

Contact

Paul Flaningan

Sabre

Send Email