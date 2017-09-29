Supplier News

[INFOGRAPHIC] How to conduct a website usability test for your hotel

How well does your hotel website convert? Are you capturing enough bookings, or is there something potentially hurting conversion rates? One of the best ways to discover what is and isn't working about your website is by conducting a usability test. Our infographic below shows you the basics of website usability testing, including what types of testers to recruit and what types of tests you can conduct.