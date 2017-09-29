PACIFIC HARBOUR, FIJI -- Nanuku Auberge Resort, an all-villa boutique resort located on Fiji's main island of Viti Levu, is now part of the prestigious Kiwi Collection, one of the world's largest and most diverse curated collection of luxury hotels. Kiwi Collection members who book a standard rate at Nanuku will receive an automatic room upgrade upon arrival, 8 a.m. check-in and a 6 p.m. check-out.

"Kiwi Collection members know that properties bearing the Kiwi Advantage symbol are of the best in the world and we are thrilled to be associated with Kiwi Collection's exclusive group of resorts," said Sacha Hemmann, general manager of Nanuku Auberge Resort. "We look forward to welcoming Kiwi Collection members and showing them our special piece of paradise here in Fiji."

Nanuku Auberge Resort, also known as "nature's playground" is the first all-villa boutique resort to be built on the main island of Viti Levu. Featuring just 24 Fijian-style accommodations, the resort immerses guests in the rich cultural heritage of Fiji and offers a myriad of exclusive and soulful guest activities including overnight camping under a canopy of stars on the resort's private island, tree top dining, food safaris, bilibilli bamboo and white water rafting. Nanuku's on-site Fijian Marine Scientist, Kelly-Dawn Bentley spearheads local and indigenous offerings for guests including coral planting, reef conservation and Mangrove replanting. The resort's "Adventure Kids' Club" encourages children to "unplug" from their daily technology driven environment and immerses them with nature.

Since 2003, Kiwi Collection's highly trained teams of hospitality experts have scoured the globe in search of the very best hotels and resorts – regardless of size, brand or affiliation. Every hotel in Kiwi Collection is personally reviewed to ensure it offers truly outstanding guest experiences before it is invited to join.

For more information about Nanuku Auberge Resort Fiji, please visit nanukufiji.com. For more information about Kiwi Collection, please visit kiwicollection.com.

About Nanuku Auberge Resort Fiji

Heralding a new era for Fiji tourism and taking the destination's luxury resort offering to levels previously unseen, Nanuku Auberge Resort Fiji is the first all-villa boutique resort to be built on the main island of Viti Levu. Nanuku Auberge Resort Fiji's location in the heart of the Pacific Coast, aka 'Fiji's Adventure Capital' presents guests with access to myriad activities ranging from golf, zip lining, white water rafting, surfing and diving. Nanuku Auberge Resort Fiji is the proud recipient of a TripAdvisor 'Certificate of Excellence' and a 'Fiji Excellence in Tourism' Award. Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/nanukuresort.

About Kiwi Collection

Kiwi Collection is the world's largest and most diverse curated collection of luxury hotels spanning 130 countries. We provide expert guidance on the best luxury hotels to book for a range of tastes and budgets—from boutique gems to celebrated hotels and resorts. Every hotel in Kiwi Collection is personally reviewed to ensure it offers truly outstanding guest experiences before it is invited to join. Hotels that fall below our rigorous standards are diligently removed. This keeps our collection fresh, honest, and dependable. Savvy travellers book with Kiwi Collection for exclusive hotel perks, complimentary concierge services, and the best rates. The company also powers and manages Visa's global hotel program for their affluent cardholders, which means that consumers using a Visa premium card and booking hotel stays through the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection receive seven valuable benefits at 900 of Kiwi Collection's 2200 hotels. To explore the collection, visit www.kiwicollection.com.