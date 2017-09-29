In an address this week at London's Hotel Tech Live, Magnuson Hotels CEO and co-founder Thomas Magnuson stated that recent disruptions to the UK hotel inventory are presenting new opportunities for struggling independent hotel owners.

Magnuson stated if Airbnb, founded in 2008, were classed by the industry as a hotel chain today, it would represent more than 22% of the UK hotel inventory.

Magnuson reports that Airbnb's recent addition of 175,000 listings to the existing UK supply of 625,780 rooms represents a shift in consumer tastes away from hotel brand standardisation.

"While some see this as a case of weaker demand chasing more rooms, we see this market transformation as a breakthrough opportunity for independent hoteliers. Independent hoteliers can benefit from the investment Airbnb is making toward educating the world that uniqueness is desirable by consumers."

