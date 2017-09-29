External Article

Airbnb to trial branded apartments

servicedapartmentnews.com

The move would be Airbnb's first attempt to physically create Airbnb-branded accommodation, and is one of a number of trials the company is running to broaden its revenue streams as listings growth begins to slow and legislative pressure increases.

According to a report in The Information, Airbnb is working with a South Florida-based real estate developer, Newgard Development Group, on the design of the building.

Airbnb won't own the properties but they will carry its brand. The building, expected to have hundreds of apartment units, is being built in Kissimmee, near Orlando, Florida.