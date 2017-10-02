ALPHARETTA, GA. — Oct. 2, 2017 — The Rainmaker Group (Rainmaker), a leading provider of cloud-based hospitality revenue management software, today announced that Ellis Connolly, the company's vice president of hospitality, will moderate a panel discussion at the Stay Boutique Leadership Conference, which will be held Oct. 3-5 at the UCLA Luskin Conference Center in Los Angeles. The conference is sponsored by the Boutique & Lifestyle Lodging Association (BLLA). Rainmaker is a member of the organization's Inner Circle Club.

Connolly will moderate the panel discussion entitled, 'Boutique Tech Update'. In this session, a group of industry professionals will discuss new technologies — ranging from mobile solutions to virtual reality marketing programs — that are critical to meeting today's consumer expectations. The session will take place Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. in the Centennial Ballroom.

"This is a highly relevant conversation, particularly in today's fast-paced and quickly changing hospitality technology market," said Connolly. "Many hotels are reluctant to embrace new technology, but properties that want to remain competitive must do so. The experts on this panel understand the challenges facing our industry and bring a wealth of experience to the discussion."

Connolly, who has an extensive background in the hospitality industry, joined Rainmaker in February. As the company's vice president of hospitality, he oversees sales strategy for hotels, resorts and casinos. His job experience includes working with start-ups and large enterprise software companies to achieve revenue and business growth objectives, and he is a frequent industry speaker on a variety of topics, ranging from hotel technology trends to revenue and reputation management.

The Boutique & Lifestyle Lodging Association (BLLA) is the first and only alliance dedicated to uniting the world's upscale independent boutique and lifestyle hotels and small brands. The association helps its members compete successfully with major hotel companies and offers education on how to meet ever-increasing demand from discerning boutique-seeking guests. BLLA, which has more than 1,000 members, is headquartered in Los Angeles.

