External Article

Chinese Tourists Expected To Help EU Economy

tourism-review.com

HOME Weekly Travel News CHINESE TOURISTS EXPECTED TO HELP EU ECONOMY CHINESE TOURISTS EXPECTED TO HELP EU ECONOMY Cecilia Garland - Oct 2, 2017 0 Asia & Pacific - China - Travel & Tourism Industry News Tourism statistic, travel statistic news CHINESE TOURISTS EXPECTED TO HELP EU ECONOMY Europe as a continent relies greatly on tourism. It is estimated that 10 percent of the economy of the EU accounts to this industry. EU leaders are now looking to improve the situation by bringing in more Chinese tourists to the continent. According to the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, the Asian market is set to be the driving force of European tourism in the coming years. The Italian politician also stated that tourism outflow and inflow will increase to 700 million by the year 2020. This would be a big increase, considering the fact that last year the figures reached 500 million.