Scientists believe that a variation of the gene, 7R, a derivative of the gene DRD4, exists in one in five people or approximately 20 percent of the human population. Through the Curious Gene study, Curio Collection by Hilton worked with a genetics lab, Fulgent Genetics, and research partner, BrandIQ, to test the 30 travel influencers to determine which of them have the "curious gene." Each influencer also participated in a qualitative portion of the study that included a detailed online board and survey. By applying learnings from the study and leveraging existing scientific information associated with the 7R gene, researchers developed an algorithm to classify curiosity into five different types:
Curious Pathfinder
- They enjoy hiking under the stars and escaping from the city lights. Their travel style is spontaneous, rustic and authentic.
Curious Epicurean
- They live to eat, drink and be merry, trying almost anything on a plate or in a cup at least once. Sight, smell and taste all drive their exploration of the world and their travel is all about romance and indulgence.
Curious Culturalist
- Art is everywhere, both in what they create and what they seek. For them, travel is about being stylish, passionate and open to possibilities.
Curious Spiritualist
- They are always seeking the best for their inner and outer selves, and the best balance for mind and body. Their travel style is relaxed, focusing on staying grounded while being inspired, whether it be a wellness retreat or a music festival.
Curious Challenger
- Their interests take them to both the rooftop and the mountaintop. Their travel style is exotic, active and well-planned.
From the initial group of influencers participating in the Curious Gene study, five who represent each curiosity type were selected to further participate in a live observational study, during which they were filmed in their natural state to further validate the categories. With remarkable hotels in some of the most sought after global destinations, Curio Collection by Hilton offers amenities to meet the desires of each curious traveler type.
So, Are You Curious?
Starting today, all wanderlusters will be able to join in the study by taking the shareable, "Are You Curious?" social media quiz to discover their curiosity type. Based on their results, participants will receive recommendations for Curio Collection by Hilton hotels and resorts that best complement their curious interests.
Curio Collection by Hilton is also part of Hilton Honors, the free to join, award-winning guest-loyalty program. Members receive instant benefits including access to the Hilton Honors app and hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points. To live out their curiosity type, Hilton Honors members can redeem their Points for free nights, premium merchandise and just about any item on Amazon thanks to the Shop with Points program. Members can also make charitable contributions or gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform (honors.com/auctions), such as exclusive artist experiences and concert events with Live Nation® - for the Curious Spiritualist and Culturalist, or race experiences with the McLaren-Honda Formula 1 team – for the Curious Challenger.
Consumers can continue to follow along and join the conversation with @curiocollection using the hashtag #BeCurious and visiting CitiesbyCurio.com/BeCurious for additional information. Media may access video assets, images and more at news.curio.com/BeCurious.
