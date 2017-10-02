Travel Startups compete in Las Vegas at EyeforTravel’s 2017 Flagship Summit
EyeforTravel's Startup & Innovation in Travel Awards taking place at the EyeforTravel North America Summit (October 19-20). They have just released the shortlist of start-ups pitching at the awards!
"Start-ups represents a fundamental shift in innovation in travel. At EyeforTravel we believe that the brands investing and innovating in mobile and new offerings deserve to be recognized", says Tim Gunstone, MD, EyeforTravel Ltd.
As Charles Ralston from TripStreak said on the previous EyeforTravel Awards "The Start-up Village is a really great value for money, especially for start-ups that can't typically afford to spend thousands on conference. Bravo to EyeforTravel for pioneering this!"
Travel is being changed by mobile, artificial intelligence, the sharing economy, social media and that constant drive to deliver the best customer experience. Technology is transforming the way travel is sold – providing exciting opportunities to enhance the customer experience, grow loyalty and ancillary revenues.
EyeforTravel's Start-Up Awards seek to recognize the young brands who are making significant progress for travel – trailblazing the way for others to follow. Here's your chance to shout about it!
Check out who the 2017 shortlist for the awards are here:
- ai
- ExplrVR
- Camp Native
- FrontApp
- Bizly
- Live Locl
- Dazzle
- Cooperatize
- Yappes
- Stay Billety
- Well Traveled
- AreaOwl
- Buster
- Arrivedo
The judges for the 2017 awards include:
- Ganesh Mani, PHD MBDA Adjunct Faculty, Carnegie Mellon Entrepreneur & Investment Manager (ex-SSgA) Adviser, com
- Brian Harniman Managing Director, Brand New Matter, Inc
- Matt Zito Managing Partner, Travel Startups Incubator LLC
- Tim Gunstone Managing Director, Eyefortravel
- Tim Hentschel, CEO, com
- Bruce Rosenberg, CCO, com
- Jeena James Global Head for Travel & Local, Apps, Business Development, Google Play7A
- Amir Amidi Managing Partner - Travel and Hopsitality Centre of Innovation, Plug and Play Tech Center
- Seth Rosenfield, Managing Director, Petsky Prunier
- Kurien Jacob, Principal - Highgate Ventures, Highgate Hotels
- Utpal Kaul, Head of New Product Incubation, Carlson Wagonlit Travel
- Christina Heggie, Travel Tech Professional, Venture Capitalist & Consultant, Jet Blue Technology Ventures
- Nathan Bobbin, Senior Director Product innovation, Travelport
- George R. Arabian, Steelhead Ventures, LLC
- Thomas Sparico, Strategic Advisor, Brand New Matter
- John Cooper, Managing Director Co-Head of the Technology Group, Houlihan Lokey
If you would like to attend the event and are a start-up we have exclusive discounts for you, you could also just attend the boot camp, meet the judges and watch the pitches – Check out the awards site here: http://events.eyefortravel.com/travel-distribution-summit-north-america/awards.php
