EyeforTravel's Startup & Innovation in Travel Awards taking place at the EyeforTravel North America Summit (October 19-20). They have just released the shortlist of start-ups pitching at the awards!

Applications have been reviewed and the lucky select group will pitch their businesses in front of a panel of experienced investors and judges on conference day 1, who will be judging their financial potential and growth opportunities. The two best pitches will then be chosen to present in front of the 375+ summit attendees, with the winner chosen through a live audience poll with the summit attendees.

"Start-ups represents a fundamental shift in innovation in travel. At EyeforTravel we believe that the brands investing and innovating in mobile and new offerings deserve to be recognized", says Tim Gunstone, MD, EyeforTravel Ltd.

As Charles Ralston from TripStreak said on the previous EyeforTravel Awards "The Start-up Village is a really great value for money, especially for start-ups that can't typically afford to spend thousands on conference. Bravo to EyeforTravel for pioneering this!"

Travel is being changed by mobile, artificial intelligence, the sharing economy, social media and that constant drive to deliver the best customer experience. Technology is transforming the way travel is sold – providing exciting opportunities to enhance the customer experience, grow loyalty and ancillary revenues.

EyeforTravel's Start-Up Awards seek to recognize the young brands who are making significant progress for travel – trailblazing the way for others to follow. Here's your chance to shout about it!

Check out who the 2017 shortlist for the awards are here:

ai ExplrVR Camp Native FrontApp Bizly Live Locl Dazzle Cooperatize Yappes Stay Billety Well Traveled AreaOwl Buster Arrivedo

The judges for the 2017 awards include:

Ganesh Mani, PHD MBDA Adjunct Faculty, Carnegie Mellon Entrepreneur & Investment Manager (ex-SSgA) Adviser, com

Manager (ex-SSgA) Adviser, Brian Harniman Managing Director, Brand New Matter, Inc

Matt Zito Managing Partner, Travel Startups Incubator LLC

Tim Gunstone Managing Director, Eyefortravel

Tim Hentschel, CEO, com

Bruce Rosenberg, CCO, com

Jeena James Global Head for Travel & Local, Apps, Business Development, Google Play7A

Amir Amidi Managing Partner - Travel and Hopsitality Centre of Innovation, Plug and Play Tech Center

Seth Rosenfield, Managing Director, Petsky Prunier

Kurien Jacob, Principal - Highgate Ventures, Highgate Hotels

Utpal Kaul, Head of New Product Incubation, Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Christina Heggie, Travel Tech Professional, Venture Capitalist & Consultant, Jet Blue Technology Ventures

Nathan Bobbin, Senior Director Product innovation, Travelport

George R. Arabian, Steelhead Ventures, LLC

Thomas Sparico, Strategic Advisor, Brand New Matter

John Cooper, Managing Director Co-Head of the Technology Group, Houlihan Lokey

