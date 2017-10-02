The City of Seville Partners with L.E. Hotels to Market Tourism Destination in the U.S.
L.E. Hotels to Drive U.S. Travelers to the Andalusian Capital of Seville
- Attractions: With three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Seville's cultural legacy offers a unique view into Spain's 'Golden Age.' The Cathedral of Saint Mary, Alcázar of Seville, and the General Archive of the Indies, for example, all exhibit Moorish influences in their architecture and design. Other attractions include San Jorge Castle, The Golden Tower, and Old Town Santa Cruz.
- Food: In a country known for its tapas, Seville's restaurants offer a seamless combination of traditional dishes, which have been passed down through generations, and modern cooking. With local ingredients from the region, travelers can enjoy olive oils, cheeses, and fine Andalusian wines.
- Festivals/Entertainment: While its origins are relatively unknown, flamenco dancing remains the most popular form of live entertainment in Seville today. Visitors can enjoy daily flamenco shows at any of the various "cafés cantantes." Biennially, the city also celebrates the prestigious Bienal del Arte Flamenco, a must-see festival for visitors and locals alike.
"Seville is an attractive destination filled with centuries of rich history and culture, while having many modern amenities," said Efrem Harkham, Chairman and CEO of L.E. Hotels. "In partnering with L.E. Hotels, Seville will be able to continue to expand its tourism base in the United States."
Together, L.E. Hotels and the city of Seville have already made great strides to attract U.S. tourists with its "The Year of Murillo" campaign, which celebrates the 400th anniversary of legendary Spanish baroque painter Bartolomé Esteban Murillo. Festivities kicked-off with a private viewing of the artist's work at the Getty Museum with the Honorable Mayor of Seville, Juan Espadas Cejas, followed by a travel industry cocktail reception at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, an L.E. Hotels member property.
For more information on all L.E. Hotels properties and destinations in the portfolio, please visit: https://www.lehotels.com/.
