ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the latest version of its Lodging Management System® (LMS) property management solution. LMS 7.4 includes a wide range of new industry-leading features and add-on functionality that will allow customers to dramatically improve operations and ensure the security of guest financial data. New functionality includes mobile pre-check-in and upsell, mobile check-out and housekeeping, as well as rGuest Seat dining reservations.

Agilysys LMS is recognized as one of the hospitality industry's premier property management solutions, with automation for every aspect of hotel operations, including reservations and credit card processing, accounting and housekeeping, activities scheduling, food and beverage sales, online reservations, remote check-in and more. Leading global properties rely on LMS's flexibility and ease of use to increase productivity, maximize revenue per guest and ensure repeat business.

The latest version of LMS builds on its success as a market-leading property management system, with enhancements based on enhancing the guest experience, input from customers, and analysis of future trends. LMS 7.4 features new add-ons for mobile pre-check-in that allow the hotel to offer room upgrades and service enhancements that increase the bottom line, room ready messaging, digital check-out, and mobile housekeeping. LMS 7.4 is designed to help gaming resorts and hotels grow revenue opportunities with upsell automation, make lasting connections that enhance guest satisfaction, and boost efficiency of staff and operational workflows.

Other LMS 7.4 enhancements include:

CMS Enhancements Improved ACSC integration allows for separate LMS and ACSC instances, removing the need to take ACSC down in order to upgrade LMS

A new web view of in-house guest and audit reports

Larger cashiering screen size, allowing more information at a glance

Automatically capture and direct bill guest folios at check-out

Line comp, or transfer multiple tickets at the same time

Additional quick keys to see in house guests or arrivals

Enhanced integration with multiple Casino Management Systems

"Agilysys continues to transform the hotel technology landscape with the latest version of the LMS property management system," said Eileen Bennett, Director of Product Engineering at Agilysys. "LMS has always set a high standard, with unparalleled reliability and a wide range of features and functionality. Now, our industry-leading system delivers even more powerful capabilities, with enhancements that enable properties to streamline operations, boost efficiency and make more profit-driven decisions, all while delighting guests and building passionate guest loyalty."

Agilysys will demo LMS v7.4 at G2E 2017 in Las Vegas, October 3-5, Booth #3800.

