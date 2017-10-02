Agilysys Announces New Mobile Capabilities in Latest Release of Industry-Leading Property Management System
LMS 7.4 Includes Add-On Functionality for SMS Messaging, Mobile Pre-Check-in and Check-out, Mobile Housekeeping and More
The latest version of LMS builds on its success as a market-leading property management system, with enhancements based on enhancing the guest experience, input from customers, and analysis of future trends. LMS 7.4 features new add-ons for mobile pre-check-in that allow the hotel to offer room upgrades and service enhancements that increase the bottom line, room ready messaging, digital check-out, and mobile housekeeping. LMS 7.4 is designed to help gaming resorts and hotels grow revenue opportunities with upsell automation, make lasting connections that enhance guest satisfaction, and boost efficiency of staff and operational workflows.
Other LMS 7.4 enhancements include:
- CMS Enhancements
- Improved ACSC integration allows for separate LMS and ACSC instances, removing the need to take ACSC down in order to upgrade LMS
- A new web view of in-house guest and audit reports
- Larger cashiering screen size, allowing more information at a glance
- Automatically capture and direct bill guest folios at check-out
- Line comp, or transfer multiple tickets at the same time
- Additional quick keys to see in house guests or arrivals
- Enhanced integration with multiple Casino Management Systems
"Agilysys continues to transform the hotel technology landscape with the latest version of the LMS property management system," said Eileen Bennett, Director of Product Engineering at Agilysys. "LMS has always set a high standard, with unparalleled reliability and a wide range of features and functionality. Now, our industry-leading system delivers even more powerful capabilities, with enhancements that enable properties to streamline operations, boost efficiency and make more profit-driven decisions, all while delighting guests and building passionate guest loyalty."
Agilysys will demo LMS v7.4 at G2E 2017 in Las Vegas, October 3-5, Booth #3800.
