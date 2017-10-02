SIEM REAP – Sokha Hotels & Resorts is hosting the Grand Opening of its latest venture in Siem Reap, Cambodia's largest luxury resort.

On October 2, Sokha Siem Resort & Convention Center and Sokha Palace Siem Reap Hotel has officially opened its doors to invited dignitaries and distinguished guests, both national and regional.

Dedicated to bringing a new international hospitality experience to the city, guests will be granted privileged access to the two properties, which collectively add an additional 1,242 rooms, suites and villas, additional nine F&B outlets offering an appetizing fusion of cuisines from across the globe, and marvel at the well-equipped Convention Center and its 2,190sqm Grand Ballroom, the largest in Siem Reap.

"We are very excited to extend our services in Siem Reap with the five-star Sokha Siem Resort & Convention Center and adjacent four-star Sokha Palace Siem Reap." said Ms. Thanet Kun, Regional Director of Sales "Along with Sokha Angkor Resort which opened in 2006, we now have more than 1,500 rooms available daily to support the booming tourism to Angkor Wat".

We're confident that the extensive addition of rooms will provide both guests and the community with a vibrant hospitality experience locally and internationally that they'll value."

Regional General Manager Mr. Ingo Raeuber added: "With the Grand Opening of Sokha Siem Reap Resort & Convention Center, visitors to the resort are finally able to enjoy all of its world-class facilities. It is a privilege to be able to share the start of a new exciting chapter in Sokha Hotel & Resort's journey."

Located at the gateway to Angkor Wat, next to the Angkor Archaeological Park Ticket Center, the resort has easy access to Siem Reap's other popular tourist attractions, including Siem Reap Night Market, vibrant Pub Street and the Angkor Tourist & Cultural Complex.

Additional facilities to complete the exquisite experience include a fitness center, s luxurious spa, a kids' pool, steam, sauna, Jacuzzi, hot and cold pool, and a Kids' Club to keep children entertained.

For: Sales Enquiries, Please contact

Ms Thanet Kun - Regional Director of Sales

Mobile: (+855) 096 616 1888

Telephone: (+855) 63961999

Email: rdossr@sokhahotels.com

For: Media Enquiries, Please contact

Ms. Bunnich Samrith - Marketing Manager

SOKHA HOTELS & RESORTS, Corporate Sales & Marketing Office

Mobile: (+855) 97 561 6104

Telephone: (+855) 23 998 075

Email: nickie.samrith@sokhahotels.com

Website: www.sokhahotels.com/siemreap

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sokhasiemreapresort

Weibo: http://weibo.com/sokhasiemreapresort

Wechat: SokhaSiemReapResort

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCA0zj04gJyY4dmbiW03q_SQ

Google+: https://plus.google.com/107884396709942570302

Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/sokhasiemreap

Twitter: www.twitter.com/SokhaSiemReap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sokhahotels

Contact

Shaun Hammond

General Manager

Send Email